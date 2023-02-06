Princess Kate shares important message after delighting royal fans with baby photo The Princess of Wales has been patron of Place2Be since 2013

The Princess of Wales appeared in a new video on Monday, after sharing a sweet photograph from her childhood over the weekend.

Kate, 41, featured in new footage for one of her patronages, Place2Be, to mark the start of Children's Mental Health Week. Watch the royal's sweet interaction with school children...

The royal mum-of-three, wearing a striped top, could be seen chatting with pupils from St John's Church of England Primary in Bethnal Green as she joined a craft session.

This year's theme is Let's Connect, encouraging youngsters to make meaningful connections with others to support their mental wellbeing.

Kate joined a crafts session with school pupils

After speaking with the children about who they can talk to in their lives, Kate encouraged them to "keep talking about your feelings and keep asking others how they’re doing and helping them to talk about their feelings as well."

The Princess added: "I'm a firm believer in giving children the skills that they need for life and focusing on their social and emotional development."

Place2Be's chief executive, Catherine Roche, said in the video: "Children's Mental Health Week was founded by Place2Be in 2015 and the aim is to build awareness and understanding of children and young people's mental health.

"All week, schools, families, youth groups will be getting involved and taking part. People thrive in communities and when we have really good positive connections with others, that's really, really good for our emotional health and well being."

Kate has been patron of Place2Be since 2013

Last week, Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign, an ambitious project described as her "life's work" and aimed at raising the profile of the early years development of children.

After a week of engagements and special films, the Princess shared a rare childhood photograph of herself as a baby, reaching out to touch her father Michael Middleton's face, and encouraged her social media followers to post pictures from their early years.

Royal fans couldn't get over the resemblance between Prince Louis as a baby and his mother.

