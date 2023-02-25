Princess Kate spellbinds in her boldest coat look yet during wholesome outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Saturday afternoon, the Princess of Wales brought her fashion A-game while attending the Wales vs England Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff. The mother-of-three was joined by her husband Prince William, the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, for the event which was held at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh city.

Princess Kate wrapped up warm in a striking red and cream houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker, featuring a dazzling print, long sleeves, a classic collar, a double-breasted buttoned design and a tweed texture. She paired the statement garment with a black turtleneck top, black tights and black boots.

The 41-year-old infused her attire with a touch of sparkle in the form of some silver drop earrings. A cream handbag coined the 'Amberley Crossbody,' one of the princess' favourites, topped off her preppy-glam aesthetic.

Princess Kate previously wore the outerwear garment in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. The mother-of-three-to-be stepped out in the luxurious piece during a visit to the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, to hear about Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges. The coat concealed her blossoming baby bump and was teamed with a Chanel clafskin bag and sheer tights.

The Princess of Wales looked heavenly in the houndstooth coat

The royal wore her enviable hair down loose, allowing her gentle waves to cascade past her shoulders. She opted for a radiant beauty blend, consisting of a buttery complexion, a pale pink lip and a flutter of mascara.

The royal attended the Wales vs England Six Nations game looked fabulous as ever

Prince William looked snug beside his wife, donning a navy coat and a lipstick red scarf as he got into the competitive spirit of the game. Both royals paid homage to the colours of the English flag, incorporating red and white hues into the chosen outfits.

Princess Kate teamed the striking piece with a cream bag and boots

Before the match, The Prince and Princess met with injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite - a new space at the Stadium which is dedicated for use by the injured players and their families ahead of matches.

Prince William wrapped up warm as he coordinated outfits with his wife

Channel Princess Kate's effortless sense of style and treat yourself to a similar patterned coat - perfect for the seaosnal chill.

The elegant royal has been treating us to a host of sumptuous coat looks this season, and her rugby attire only adds to the must-see collection. On Tuesday, fresh from her show-stopping appearance at the BAFTAs two days before, Princess Kate visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough. Yep, you guessed it, she sported a luxe outerwear piece that radiated sophistication.

Looking as heavenly as ever, the 41-year-old rocked a pair of retro flares and a fitted roll-neck top in a regal navy hue. Layering to perfection, Kate added a longline camel coat from Max&Co to complete her winter ensemble - but did you spot her accessories?

Co-ordinating like a pro, the wife of Prince William was armed with her Instagram It-girl handbag the Polène Numéro Sept Mini style in cobalt blue. She added a pair of bold button earrings, laced with gold-striped detailing.

