Princess Kate strikes again in fitted flares and the boldest earrings

On Tuesday, fresh from her show-stopping appearance at the BAFTAs two days before, the Princess of Wales visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough.

The royal met with staff and residents to learn how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work. Watch as Princess Kate gets involved in Oxford House's interactive activities in the heartwarming clip below...

WATCH: Kate Middleton radiates beauty to meet with 109-year-old Nora

Looking as stunning as ever, the 41-year-old rocked a pair of figure-flattering flares and a fitted roll-neck top in a regal navy hue. Layering to perfection, Kate added a longline camel coat from Max&Co to complete her winter ensemble - but did you spot her accessories?

The Princess of Wales arrived for her engagement in Slough

Co-ordinating like a pro, the wife of Prince William was armed with her Instagram It-girl handbag the Polène Numéro Sept Mini style in colbalt blue. She added a pair of seriously bold button earrings, laced with gold striped detailing.

The royal added a pair of seriously bold stud earrings

The mother-of-three wore her famous brunette mane in a relaxed, curled style, while her glowy makeup combo was as immaculate as ever.

Princess Kate accessorised to perfection with her Polène handbag

Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980. The home provides nursing care for up to 34 residents, supporting them to live as full a life as possible, and prides itself on providing outstanding levels of care delivered within a homely and comfortable environment.

Oxford House also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable people in the local area to reside safely and independently in their own homes.

We are still reeling over Kate's recycled outfit she wore on the red carpet on Sunday evening.

Princess Kate opted for a stunning one-shoulder piece, a white layered gown by Alexander McQueen which flowed elegantly as she walked down the red carpet alongside her husband. The design was cinched in at the waist with a waistband that flattered her silhouette and featured a cascade of drapery over her left shoulder.

Showing off her commendable eco credentials, the royal's choice of gown was actually a repeat wear that she wore previously to the prestigious awards ceremony in 2019. The piece underwent a spot of reworking – the shoulder previously featured floral detailing.

