Princess Kate looks beautiful in skinny jeans in new Christmas card photo

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in skinny jeans and a broderie anglaise blouse in her newly released Christmas card photo alongside Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Kate, 40, is pictured enjoying a day out in Norfolk with her family, wearing a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans and her M.i.h Jeans white blouse. The elegant top, which she debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, is a firm favourite of the royal and she has recycled it on a number of occasions.

The gorgeous new photograph, taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year, sees Princess Kate beaming as she goes hand-in-hand with little Louis.

Wearing her brunette locks down loose in tumbling curls and sporting minimal makeup, Kate looks the picture of happiness during the visit to their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Love Kate’s simple yet timeless skinny jeans and broderie blouse combo? The summery staple might be out of season, but there are still a few chic options available on the high street right now.

GET THE LOOK:

Noa Broderie Anglaise Blouse, £37.50 was £75, Phase Eight

Broderie Ruffle Jersey Top, £60, Boden

Kate completed her ensemble with her favourite Superga trainers, another staple in her wardrobe, which were also loved by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The royal-approved trainers are often on sale on Amazon from khaki to Kate’s ‘Cotu Classic’ white pair.

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers, £39.20 / $48.46, Amazon

Back in 2019, the then Duchess of Cambridge caused a stir when she teamed her broderie blouse with camel tone cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti.

She completed her ensemble with brown belt and Superga trainers, Monica Vinader earrings and a watch by Cartier.

Princess Kate first wore the blouse to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019

Her white blouse also made an appearance during a Zoom call alongside Prince William in June 2020.

Princess Kate loves a high-street bargain. Did you know her favourite denim comes from & Other Stories?

After she wore the brand’s 'Favourite Cut Jeans' in acid blue wash (£75/$99) to get her Covid-19 vaccine, the photo sparked a mass-sell out online. The jeans now come in a variety of colours.

