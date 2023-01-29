Princess Kate looks effortlessly regal in the boldest blouse and fitted trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt open letter to coincide with her new early years campaign, which seeks to raise awareness on how early childhood is a catalyst to "shape the rest of our lives."

Kensington Palace shared two images of Princess Kate, 41, to support the royal's moving letter, and her sartorial prowess continues to reign supreme. The wife of Prince William looked effortlessly regal as she donned an emerald-hued pussy bow blouse and sleek fitted trousers, chatting and playing with children during a visit to an East London school last week.

The royal's famous chocolate tresses were styled in voluminous curls and swept into a neat side parting. She accessorised with edgy square hoops in gold and slipped into a pair of pointed-toe heels to complete her sophisticated workwear.

As for makeup, Princess Kate opted for a feline eyeliner in deep blue, layering with lashings of mascara and highlighting her beautifully defined features with a honey-hued bronzer and peachy blush.

Kensington Palace shared new photos of the Princess of Wales

The mother-of-three's striking green blouse looks just like this 'Gigi Green Jacquard Pussy Bow Blouse' from one of her favourite high-street labels, L.K. Bennett. The 'Kate effect' has already been in full swing, however, as only one size is available on the website.

If you're looking to channel Princess Kate's elegant style, this silk crepe de chine shirt from another of the royal's go-to brands Max Mara is strikingly similar.

Silk crepe de chine blouse, was £285, now £228, Max Mara

And if you're after something even more affordable, we love this pleat sleeve pussy bow blouse available on ASOS for just £33.99.

Pleat Sleeve Blouse, £33.99, ASOS

In her moving open letter, Kate penned: "During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate – faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives."

Outlining her foundation's future plans, she continued: "It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become."

