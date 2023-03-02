Did Princess Kate just wear this £25k heirloom from Princess Diana? The Princess of Wales has inherited many of Prince William's mother's royal jewels

The Princess of Wales was a vision in red to join her husband Prince William at Combermere Barracks in Windsor for the St David's Day Parade on Wednesday.

Looking spellbinding in a bespoke Alexander McQueen longline coat and slick suede boots, Princess Kate proved her unrivalled elegance never falters as she enchanted with her power dressing. One element of her ensemble caught the eye of royal fans, however, and it's an accessory believed to have belonged to Princess Diana.

The royal wore a diamond-encrusted pin in the shape of a leek, understood to be a replica of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Welsh Guards Leek Brooch. Designed especially for her in 1960 using the drawings of the Welsh Guardsmen, the Queen was gifted the brooch as a regimental present funded by the guardsmen.

The Princess of Wales was a vision in red on St David's Day

Over the course of her 70-year reign, Her Majesty wore her leek brooch to almost all of her engagements with the Welsh guards as they are a national symbol of the country.

Her Majesty the Queen's Welsh Guards Leek Brooch was designed for her

Diamond Expert Maxwell Stone described Princess Kate's choice to wear a replica of the Queen's famous brooch as a "glittering tribute to Wales".

It is also a touching nod to her respect for the Queen's royal tradition. Maxwell added: "The Princess of Wales isn’t the only royal to have sported a replica of the original brooch. Queen Consort Camilla wore one on her lapel last September when she joined King Charles on his first trip to Wales since he acceded the throne."

Princess Diana wore her Welsh Guards Leek Brooch in 1991

Princess Diana's replica was slightly smaller than Queen Elizabeth's original. Diamond experts have estimated the pin to be worth around £25,000 ($30,000).

It seems most likely that Princess Kate was wearing Princess Diana's brooch. The intricate twists in the leaves and delicate design pattern of the former Princess of Wales' pin looks most similar to the one Kate wore.

The accessory is estimated to cost £25,000

Prince William's wife has inherited many of his late mother's heirlooms, including her stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring and her £3 million Lover's Knot tiara.

