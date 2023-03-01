Princess Kate joins Prince William as he makes debut in new role - live updates The Prince of Wales became Colonel of the Welsh Guards in December 2022

Wednesday marks another royal first for the Prince of Wales as he visits the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards for the first time since becoming Colonel of the Regiment.

Joined by his wife, the Princess of Wales, the couple are marking St David's Day in Windsor one day after carrying out engagements in south Wales, where Kate and William were put through their paces during a spin class challenge. See how they got on in the clip below…

WATCH: William and Kate take on spin challenge in Wales

During the parade, William will present leeks to the Officers and Guardsmen who will in turn issue it along the ranks, a traditional part of the St David’s Day Parade.

The parade will conclude with a march-past where His Royal Highness will take the Royal Salute.

Following the parade, William and Kate will then sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales's company.

The Prince and Princess will then meet families from the Regiment as well as a group of troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR), who are currently in the UK helping to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kate looked gorgeous in a red coat, paying tribute to the Welsh flag. Upon arrival, the Princess received a beautiful bouquet.

The Princess giggled as she received a traditional leek pin during the parade.

As well as the pin, Kate also sported the Welsh Guards leek brooch.

In an address to the Welsh Guards, William said: "I am both honoured and delighted to be standing here in front of you today as your new Colonel. At the same time, I'm sorry that my father couldn't be here with us here today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all, and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975."

