Princess Kate's secret tribute in outfit detail you might have missed Princess Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her jewellery choice

On Sunday, The Princess of Wales attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey wearing a stunning brooch that originally belonged to Prince William's mother Princess Diana. The princess and her husband joined the reigning monarch King Charles III who paid tribute to his "beloved mother" the Queen via a speech.

For the regal affair, Princess Kate chose to pay a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her choice of jewellery. The mother-of-three graced the scene at Westminster Abbey wearing an opulent brooch that originally belonged to Princess Diana, called the Queen Alexandra's Three Feathers Brooch. The dazzling piece, made up of diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, features the Prince of Wales feathers emblem and made for a touching choice for the current Princess of Wales, whose outfit you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate wows in florals for Commonwealth Day service

Princess Kate first wore the piece during the first state visit of King Charles's reign in November 2022. The item was formerly in the possession of Princess Diana, who was known to wear the brooch with a particular pendant for royal outings, in turn crafting quite an array of gem-encrusted jewels.

The Princess of Wales wowed in a diamond brooch owned by Princess Diana

The 41-year-old looked elegant in a printed two-piece by London-based label Erdem that was complemented by her poignant jewels. She wore a navy jacquard peplum jacket featuring a botanical-inspired white print and a matching midi skirt. The royal teamed her refined skirt co-ord with several navy-hued accessories.

She relied once again upon her beloved suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, a clutch by Emmy London, cashmere gloves by Cornelia James and a bespoke wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy.

The royal wore an Erdem ensemble to the grand event

The princess extended her penchant for pizzaz into her additional jewellery choices via diamond and sapphire drop earrings. The pair also held a strong sentimental value since they originally belonged to Princess Diana. Each earring features two cabochon sapphires, surrounded by 17 diamonds.

Prince William sweetly coordinated with his wife in a sharp navy suit, layered over a crisp white shirt, a cornflower blue tie, and black patent dress shoes.

