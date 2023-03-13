Princess Kate enchants in pretty peplum look for big royal reunion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales, 41, often makes royal appearances alongside her husband Prince William, but she was also joined by the likes of the new Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal for the Commonwealth Day service on 13 March.

As she arrived for the royal reunion at Westminster Abbey, where she married William back in April 2011, Princess Kate was all smiles in the most stunning floral motif two-piece by Erdem. The Pre-Fall 2023 jacket boasted a V-shaped neckline, long sleeves and pretty peplum detailing, an unusual look for the royal. The matching navy skirt featured a gorgeous floaty hemline, adding some drama to the smart ensemble. Take a look at her seriously windswept arrival in the video below...

WATCH: Windswept Princess Kate arrives at Commonwealth Day service

Loading the player...

She teamed her look with simple navy stilettos, a coordinating clutch and a matching wide-brimmed hat, with her brunette hair styled in an elegant chignon.

Princess Kate completed the look with Princess Diana's sapphire earrings and carried a pair of gloves in one hand.

Beauty-wise, the mother-of-three - who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William - kept her makeup flawless yet simple, with dewy skin, peachy blush and nude pink lips which highlighted her features. Meanwhile, her husband looked smart in a navy suit which complemented her outfit.

Princess Kate looked beautiful at the Commonwealth Day service

Get Princess Kate's Erdem look for less

Love Princess Kate's look? Oasis is selling a similar navy jacket with a ditsy floral print that we can totally imagine the royal beauty wearing.

This marks the first time that Kate and Sophie – who share a close bond – have been united in almost three months.

The last time they stepped out together was during the church service on Christmas Day in Sandringham, and before that, the Duchess supported the Princess at her second Christmas carol concert.

The windswept Princess of Wales sported head-to-toe navy

Princess Kate often turns to beautiful royal blue colours for the annual Commonwealth Day event. Last year, she was pictured making an elegant tribute to Ukraine in a sophisticated blue coat dress with a matching hat and stylish pointed heels.

Her look was completed with a stunning sapphire necklace, matching earrings and, of course, her engagement ring which previously belonged to Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in blue for the 2022 service

Meanwhile, in 2021, Kate marked the occasion from her Kensington Palace home amid the coronavirus lockdown – but that didn't stop her from making a fashion statement. For a virtual call for the Celebration for Commonwealth Day programme honouring the late Queen Elizabeth, she recycled her gorgeous Eponine London dress alongside dainty hoop earrings.

