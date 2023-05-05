Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stuns in elegant midi dress and statement belt for pre-coronation reception

The Danish royal looked so stylish as she arrived at Buckingham Palace

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is amongst the first of the foreign royals to arrive at Buckingham Palace for the royal family's pre-coronation reception, taking place ahead of the official coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.

The Danish Princess looked the epitome of elegance in an Andrew GN midi dress which featured romantic puffed sleeves and a gem-embellished belt.

The royal teamed the dress with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, accessorising beautifully with a Prada statement clutch bag with blue pebbled detailing, along with a pair of sparkling silver drop earrings.

Crown Princess Mary styled her brunette locks in loose waves which perfectly framed her face, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a delicate smokey eye and a pink lip with a touch of shine.

The mother-of-three arrived at the reception alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark, who wore a navy suit with a baby blue shirt and a maroon tie.

Denmark's royal court confirmed last month that the pair would be attending the royal coronation, where King Charles III will be crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

The couple is expected to have visited the UK without their four children, Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 15, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Other European royals that will be attending the poignant ceremony include King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria.

It was confirmed that Denmark's monarch, Queen Margrethe, 82, would not be attending the coronation, as she is currently recovering from back surgery that she underwent in February.

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, including a special coronation concert which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

