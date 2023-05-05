Prince William and Princess Kate share personal message ahead of Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside their eldest child Prince George, will play major roles on Saturday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been extremely busy this week with rehearsals for the Coronation on Saturday alongside a couple of walkabouts to meet fans ahead of the big day.

Following their most recent outing, which saw the royal couple greeting well-wishers on The Mall who had been camping out ahead of the historic event. Taking to Twitter, the pair sweetly shared: "Thank you for being here," alongside a heart emoji. The message accompanied three images of William and Kate, one saw the pair together walking nearly hand-in-hand while the other two had them separated and meeting members of the public.

During one heartwarming moment with a well-wisher, Princess Kate touched upon her children's nerves. "They are doing really well, thank you. [They] are excited but a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead. But they can't wait."

Asked how she and Prince William were feeling, the royal mum-of-three replied: "Yes, all good. Hopefully a bit sort of like swans, relatively calm on the outside and [paddling] on the inside."

The royal was then probed about her father-in-law King Charles, to which, she said: "I'm sure looking forward to it as well." She added: "It's nice to be out here and saying hello to everyone who's obviously stayed out for so long and will be overnight."

During the surprise appearance, Princess Kate and Prince William posed for selfies with fans, while Kate even appeared to join a fan in a video call before also speaking on another fan's phone before handing it back.

Their outing comes a day after they hopped on the Tube to head to Soho where they joined well-wishers on the street before visiting local pub, The Dog and Duck to find out how they were preparing for the big day, while also finding time for Prince William to pull a pint.

As she spoke to members of the public in Soho, Kate confessed that she was feeling "slightly nervous" ahead of the big day and one thing that could be playing a part in that is the expected weather.

Forecasts are not looking sunny with rain predicted to fall on the crowds who line the streets of London to get a glimpse of the newly crowned King and Queen, and the royal mum-of-three made sure to give a caution to those intending to attend.

Speaking to one fan, she said: "I was just saying, make sure you find an umbrella because it might rain over the weekend." She then jokingly added: "Only in the best of British way."

The Royal Family have been busy preparing for the Coronation over the past few days, with members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children seen attending a rehearsal on Wednesday.

When asked if the young royals enjoyed their practice run of the big day, William revealed: "Yes they did, we've got a few more practices going on keeping us busy!"

He also shared his own excitement for the historical day, explaining: "[I'm] very excited it will be a busy weekend!"

