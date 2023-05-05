King Charles overcome with emotion after seeing tribute to the late Queen

The monarch was on a walkabout ahead of his coronation when he was met with a touching tribute to his mother

King Charles has had a jampacked Friday, attending the final rehearsal for his coronation on Saturday, as well as taking part in a walkabout with Prince William and Princess Kate.

During the walkabout, the royals met with well-wishers from all over the world, with one, in particular, making King Charles emotional. The royal fan held a homemade poster featuring King Charles and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, with a heartwarming tribute to the late monarch written between them.

"Mummy would be proud," read the poster, which visibly moved the King, who firmly gripped the hand of the person holding the poster, who looked equally emotional.

King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

Fans were overwhelmed to meet King Charles, with one telling HELLO!: "He was so kind, and thorough, taking his time to talk to everyone and shake hands.

“That was unbelievable - it doesn’t feel like real life. I have been watching this man on TV my entire life and it’s an absolute dream that I am, one, here and, two, that I got to meet the royals."

Another royal watcher, Sicilia Hendry, 61, from Claygate, Surrey, told HELLO! of her royal encounter: "He greeted his people with respect. He was rather doing the kind of job a king should do — greeting his people."

Princess Kate made an equally good impression on the crowds, with revellers asking the Princess if she was excited for the occasion. It was clear she was as she smiled her way along the crowds.

Princess Kate took many selfies during the walkabout

Many fans tried to take selfies with the royals and a few even broke into a rendition of God Save The King.

The Princess divulged that her children, George, Charlotte and Louis, are feeling a little nervous ahead of the huge occasion, which is understandable, given they are believed to be part of the coronation, appearing in front of thousands of people.

What has King Charles been doing today?

After his rehearsal and ahead of the walkabout, King Charles welcomed the officials for the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch. Guests gathered in the white drawing room at Buckingham Palace, before a drinks reception in the music room. Next, they enjoyed lunch in the blue drawing room.

Charles looked excited as he made lots of joyful facial expressions wearing one of his signature blue suits.

King Charles III was in good spirits at his lunch

Other royals at the event included Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also attended, alongside the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

This evening, the celebrations continue with a special pre-coronation reception where we may see more royal family members in attendance.

The family is likely to be feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of the momentous occasion and we can't wait to see how the weekend pans out.

