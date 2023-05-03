Is Princess Charlotte set for a twinning flower crown moment with Princess Kate?

Tiaras were once synonymous with royal occasionwear, worn to everything from palace receptions to state dinners and even, in Princess Margaret's case, film premieres.
Nowadays, the precious bejewelled accessories are strictly reserved for exclusive occasions like royal weddings and state banquets, with most recent reports suggesting that even the Princess of Wales will forgo a tiara at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May.
According to The Times, the wife of Prince William will not wear a tiara to the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but may instead wear flowers in her hair, which would reflect "King Charles's belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature".
Royal style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! that while the idea of "floral crown" does indeed feel very casual, it is most likely the Princess will be donning more of a floral headpiece or hat, rather than a full-on boho circlet of flowers.
Queen Elizabeth II's coronation maids of honour donned matching botanical halo crowns at her coronation in 1953. While not embellished with glittering diamonds or rare jewels, the statement headpiece was a sign of pageantry we could see replicated at King Charles' coronation.
"It is a significant step down for the royals and a huge shame that we may not get a glimpse of our favourite sparkling tiaras, though it is most definitely a sign of the times," says Miranda. "It is clear King Charles is extremely serious about shaping a new, streamlined monarchy that fits more succinctly in with today's ever changing world."
According to Miranda, who is also a celebrity stylist, Princess Charlotte will most definitely be wearing a similar, scaled down version of whatever Kate wears. "If flowers are a big theme of Kate’s outfit, it is likely that they will be somehow incorporated into Princess Charlotte's," says Miranda.
"I can see Charlotte wearing a floral headband to coordinate with Kate’s larger headpiece; the Wales family are highly accomplished at coordinated dressing".
It wouldn't be the first time the Wales family put on an immaculate coordinated front. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children frequently coordinate their looks, dressing in the same style and colour palettes for public appearances.
"First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs," explains Miranda. "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word." Take a look at all the times Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte twinned in matching outfits...
