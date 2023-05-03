Is Princess Charlotte set for a twinning flower crown moment with Princess Kate?

Tiaras were once synonymous with royal occasionwear, worn to everything from palace receptions to state dinners and even, in Princess Margaret's case, film premieres.

Nowadays, the precious bejewelled accessories are strictly reserved for exclusive occasions like royal weddings and state banquets, with most recent reports suggesting that even the Princess of Wales will forgo a tiara at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May.

According to The Times, the wife of Prince William will not wear a tiara to the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but may instead wear flowers in her hair, which would reflect "King Charles's belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature".

Royal style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! that while the idea of "floral crown" does indeed feel very casual, it is most likely the Princess will be donning more of a floral headpiece or hat, rather than a full-on boho circlet of flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation maids of honour donned matching botanical halo crowns at her coronation in 1953. While not embellished with glittering diamonds or rare jewels, the statement headpiece was a sign of pageantry we could see replicated at King Charles' coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Gown © PA Images In 1953, a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II slipped into an extravagant white duchesse satin gown embroidered with strings of pearls, sequins and crystals. The Norman Hartnell-designed dress moreover featured embroidered national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold, silver and pastel-coloured silks.On top of her sumptuous gown, the late monarch wore a six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate - made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft. It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, a whopping 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s velvet robe.

"It is a significant step down for the royals and a huge shame that we may not get a glimpse of our favourite sparkling tiaras, though it is most definitely a sign of the times," says Miranda. "It is clear King Charles is extremely serious about shaping a new, streamlined monarchy that fits more succinctly in with today's ever changing world."

According to Miranda, who is also a celebrity stylist, Princess Charlotte will most definitely be wearing a similar, scaled down version of whatever Kate wears. "If flowers are a big theme of Kate’s outfit, it is likely that they will be somehow incorporated into Princess Charlotte's," says Miranda.

© Getty Princess Kate could wear a floral headpiece like the hat she wore at Ascot to the coronation

"I can see Charlotte wearing a floral headband to coordinate with Kate’s larger headpiece; the Wales family are highly accomplished at coordinated dressing".

It wouldn't be the first time the Wales family put on an immaculate coordinated front. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children frequently coordinate their looks, dressing in the same style and colour palettes for public appearances.

"First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs," explains Miranda. "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word." Take a look at all the times Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte twinned in matching outfits...

© Getty Princess Charlotte twinned with Princess Kate in blue on Easter Sunday

© Getty The Princess of Wales and her daughter were matching in pastels during a royal tour of Germany and Poland

© Getty The Princess of Wales donned a pretty cloud blue coat dress to match her daughter's blue floral ensemble on Easter Sunday 2022

© Getty Kate and Charlotte wore matching burgundy coats for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December 2022

