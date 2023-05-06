Pippa Middleton delights in sleek coat dress for rare coronation appearance

On 6 May 2023, King Charles III was crowned sovereign in what is deemed to be a milestone moment in British history. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the service, which was additionally broadcast live on television.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were in attendance at the event, showing support for the Princess of Wales, Pippa’s sister. The highly-anticipated service also included a special concert that will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle on 7 May.

Princess Kate’s sister opted for a subtle dose of elegance with her chosen outfit. The mother-of-three arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a serene lemon yellow coat dress. Featuring a tailored cit, long sleeves and sleek lapels, the sophisticated piece was perfectly paired with delicate heels and a simple clutch bag boasting a similar shade of yellow.

Pippa wore her chocolate-toned hair tied back in a twisted style and opted for a glamourous makeup look, which consisted of a honied complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a flutter of mascara and a glossy lip.

James, the older brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, looked smart beside his wife, sporting a matching yellow waistcoat and charcoal grey trousers.

The couple delighted crowds with their rare appearance, walking side-by-side as they joined their family members the Prince and Princess of Wales at the service.

King Charles is known to have a very close bond with Princess Kate, once describing her as his “darling daughter-in-law”, and the mutual love and admiration they have for one another is evident.

With that in mind, the King made the sweet decision to invite Kate’s family to the grand coronation. They have previously been invited to join the family at church in Sandringham and were spotted at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party last June.

Carole and Michael also joined senior members of the royal family at the Queen's funeral and committal service in September.

