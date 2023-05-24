Royal women wearing daring backless dresses! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more

When it comes to royal style, backless silhouettes aren't always what you'd expect – but these royal ladies have turned up the glamour with these daring dresses.
Whether it's Queen Letizia rocking a full cut-out look or the Princess of Wales opting for a pretty lace overlay, these backless styles are something of a curveball... but we love to see it.
The Duchess of Sussex even opted for a backless look with her stunning second wedding dress, which featured a halter neckline leaving her upper back exposed.
Backless dresses date back to the 1930s, and offer a little understated glamour without being too exposing. Take a look at all the royal ladies who have taken the plunge with a backless look...
The Princess of Wales
Princess Kate is not somebody you would usually associate with a skin-bearing look, but she did nod to the trend with her turquoise lace gown by Jenny Packham, first worn in 2012.
For the James Bond Spectre premiere in 2015, Kate wore another Jenny Packham number, with a sheer overlay to the back and a subtle cut-out detail.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia is known for her modern fashion choices, and she looked incredible in a backless midi dress at the Teatro Real in October 2022.
The Duchess of Sussex
Sweet images from Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding show her second wedding dress - made by Stella McCartney - in detail, revealing the flattering backless silhouette of her halter-neck gown.
Meghan sported this glamorous sequin mini dress to a Golden Globes after party back in 2013.
Princess Diana
The late Princess of Wales wore this beautiful Catherine Walker dress to a performance of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum in 1989.
For a visit to Australia in 1985, she wore this stunning cut-out silver gown.
Princess Beatrice
Beatrice wowed at the National Gallery in June 2022, wearing a gorgeous sequin gown by Markarian. It featured a flattering cut-out back silhouette.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie deliberately added a deep-V back to her beautiful royal wedding gown, in order to proudly show her scar from her scoliosis surgery.
Sarah, Duchess of York
Check out this 1995 snap of Sarah, attending a ball at The Regent Hotel in London!
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene has often worn backless styles, and chose this beautiful black gown with string detailing to the 2012 Ballo del Giglio.
