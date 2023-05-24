Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal women wearing plunging backless dresses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Subscribe

Royal women wearing daring backless dresses! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more

From Princess Beatrice to Queen Letizia, these royal gowns are super glamorous...

meghan markle, kate middleton, princess diana wearing backless dresses
Fiona Ward
Fiona WardActing Fashion and Beauty Editor

When it comes to royal style, backless silhouettes aren't always what you'd expect – but these royal ladies have turned up the glamour with these daring dresses.

Whether it's Queen Letizia rocking a full cut-out look or the Princess of Wales opting for a pretty lace overlay, these backless styles are something of a curveball... but we love to see it.

The Duchess of Sussex even opted for a backless look with her stunning second wedding dress, which featured a halter neckline leaving her upper back exposed.

Backless dresses date back to the 1930s, and offer a little understated glamour without being too exposing. Take a look at all the royal ladies who have taken the plunge with a backless look...

The Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton lace backless dress© Getty Images

Princess Kate is not somebody you would usually associate with a skin-bearing look, but she did nod to the trend with her turquoise lace gown by Jenny Packham, first worn in 2012.

Kate Middleton wearing a sheer dress with cutout at back© Getty Images

For the James Bond Spectre premiere in 2015, Kate wore another Jenny Packham number, with a sheer overlay to the back and a subtle cut-out detail.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia wears backless dress© Getty Images

Queen Letizia is known for her modern fashion choices, and she looked incredible in a backless midi dress at the Teatro Real in October 2022.

 

The Duchess of Sussex

meghan markle and prince harry dance at their wedding, with meghan wearing a backless dress© Netflix

Sweet images from Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding show her second wedding dress - made by Stella McCartney - in detail, revealing the flattering backless silhouette of her halter-neck gown.

Meghan Markle wears backless sequin dress 2013© Getty Images

Meghan sported this glamorous sequin mini dress to a Golden Globes after party back in 2013.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wearing backless dress with a pink shirt© Getty Images

The late Princess of Wales wore this beautiful Catherine Walker dress to a performance of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum in 1989.

Princess Diana wears cutout backless dress© Getty Images

For a visit to Australia in 1985, she wore this stunning cut-out silver gown. 

 

Princess Diana wears backless dress with pearl necklace© Getty Images

 Diana accessorised this plunging velvet dress with beautiful pearl jewellery.

READ MORE: Princess Diana's top 10 most iconic fashion moments ever

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wears backless sequin dress© Shutterstock

 Beatrice wowed at the National Gallery in June 2022, wearing a gorgeous sequin gown by Markarian. It featured a flattering cut-out back silhouette.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie looking over her shoulder on the steps of St George's Chapel© Getty

 Princess Eugenie deliberately added a deep-V back to her beautiful royal wedding gown, in order to proudly show her scar from her scoliosis surgery.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson wearing backless dress© Getty Images

Check out this 1995 snap of Sarah, attending a ball at The Regent Hotel in London!

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco wears a black backless gown© Getty Images

Princess Charlene has often worn backless styles, and chose this beautiful black gown with string detailing to the 2012 Ballo del Giglio.

READ NEXT: Royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses! From Kate and Meghan to Princess Beatrice

Other topics

More Royal Style

See more