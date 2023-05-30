Zara Tindall parties on a yacht in striped poplin mini dress

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a good time, having recently spent time in Ibiza with her husband Mike and partying into the early hours before King Charles' coronation earlier this month.
On Monday, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter once again showed off her fun side as she was spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix. In the clip below, the 42-year-old royal takes a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests dance and clap to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.
Zara nailed the perfect balance between off-duty casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favourite destination.
Looking glamorous as ever, the equestrian donned an oversized striped poplin dress from Essentiel Antwerp. The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie-crust neckline, a flattering tiered skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.
Zara elevated her look with oversized Bulgari sunglasses and teased her platinum blonde bob into a chic low bun.
Royal fashion fans loved Zara's breezy summer mini dress, rushing to Instagram to comment on her understated sartorial choices. "Zara has really mastered the art of wearing what works for her, she rarely has a fashion miss," penned a fan, as another wrote: "Zara continues to hit it out of the park. She radiates happiness."
The daughter of Princess Anne's exact dress appears to be a past season buy from Essential Antwerp. While their poplin-style mini dresses remain a staple in the brand's collection, her light blue striped ensemble has since sold out.
GET THE LOOK
If you're hoping to channel Zara's effortless elegance this summer, River Island's asymmetrical shirt dress available on ASOS for £50 is a royal bargain in comparison.
Team it with biker boots or slip on open-toe sandals to take this versatile frock from spring to summer.
Zara's poplin moment isn't the only time she turned heads in Moncao with her unrivalled style. It comes after Zara and Mike were pictured among the high-profile attendees at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, with the couple posing for a sweet snap together on the grid in Monte-Carlo.
Princess Anne's only daughter looked lovely in a floral lemon Zimmermann dress, while former rugby star Mike matched his wife in a yellow shirt.
The pair, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in July, are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year-old Lucas.
Inspired by Zara's shirt dress? Shop more for the summer season...
Royal-inspired shirt dresses
