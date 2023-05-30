Zara Tindall parties on a yacht in striped poplin mini dress

The wife of Mike Tindall brushed shoulders with A-listers for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a good time, having recently spent time in Ibiza with her husband Mike and partying into the early hours before King Charles' coronation earlier this month.

On Monday, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter once again showed off her fun side as she was spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix. In the clip below, the 42-year-old royal takes a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests dance and clap to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.

WATCH: Zara Tindall dances in behind-the-scenes video from glamorous Monaco trip

Zara nailed the perfect balance between off-duty casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favourite destination.

Looking glamorous as ever, the equestrian donned an oversized striped poplin dress from Essentiel Antwerp. The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie-crust neckline, a flattering tiered skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.

Zara elevated her look with oversized Bulgari sunglasses and teased her platinum blonde bob into a chic low bun.

Royal fashion fans loved Zara's breezy summer mini dress, rushing to Instagram to comment on her understated sartorial choices. "Zara has really mastered the art of wearing what works for her, she rarely has a fashion miss," penned a fan, as another wrote: "Zara continues to hit it out of the park. She radiates happiness."

© Getty Mike and Zara put on an immaculate display at King Charles' coronation

The daughter of Princess Anne's exact dress appears to be a past season buy from Essential Antwerp. While their poplin-style mini dresses remain a staple in the brand's collection, her light blue striped ensemble has since sold out.

GET THE LOOK

If you're hoping to channel Zara's effortless elegance this summer, River Island's asymmetrical shirt dress available on ASOS for £50 is a royal bargain in comparison.

River Island asymmetric stripe shirt dress in blue

Team it with biker boots or slip on open-toe sandals to take this versatile frock from spring to summer.

Zara's poplin moment isn't the only time she turned heads in Moncao with her unrivalled style. It comes after Zara and Mike were pictured among the high-profile attendees at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, with the couple posing for a sweet snap together on the grid in Monte-Carlo.

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Princess Anne's only daughter looked lovely in a floral lemon Zimmermann dress, while former rugby star Mike matched his wife in a yellow shirt.

© Getty Zara stunned wearing a Zimmermann dress

The pair, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in July, are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year-old Lucas.

Inspired by Zara's shirt dress? Shop more for the summer season...

Royal-inspired shirt dresses

Woven midi shirt dress Nothing says spring fashion like a linen dress, and Karen Millen's belted shirt dress would look just as amazing teamed with a pair of white trainers as it would a pair of strappy heels.

£45, Karen Millen

Striped tie-belt shirt dress H&M's striped shirt dress cinches the waist with its removable belt, and it's received glowing reviews from shoppers, calling it the "perfect dress for work".

£29.99, H&M

Linen midi shirt dress Marks & Spencer's black shirt dress may be the ultimate wardrobe staple for the season. It features a relaxed fit, a tie belt, and turn-up sleeves, and we can guarantee that you'll be reaching for it non-stop throughout spring and summer.

£45, Marks & Spencer

Oversized shirt dress Looking for a shorter style? Why not inject a pop of colour into your wardrobe with ASOS's oversized shirt dress in the prettiest bubblegum pink colour.

£85, ASOS

Denim mini dress Free People's washed denim mini perfectly elongates the leg for the most flattering look. It's available in grey or blue, and we recommend teaming it with chunky boots or trainers to complete the look.

£140, Free People

Fitted button shirt dress & Other Stories never disappoints when it comes to effortlessly chic styles, and we're loving the relaxed fit on this short-sleeved shirt dress.

£95, & Other Stories

Linen striped shirt dress Blue and white stripes are definitely the 'It girl' print for 2023 - and Mango's laid-back shirt dress is getting us so excited for sunny days in the park.

£49.99, Mango

Satin animal print shirt dress If you're looking for a glam shirt dress to team with heels on warm evenings - River Island's satin animal print midi is the one. £49, River Island

Oversized denim shirt dress Reformation has nailed it with its spring collection, and this denim mini looks amazing paired with knee-high boots for a 'cool girl' look.

£210, Reformation

Paisley shirt dress Team Boden's paisley print shirt dress with a leather jacket and some black boots for the most stunning spring style.

£76, Boden

Linen shirt dress £31, Next

