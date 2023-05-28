Mike and Zara Tindall look so loved-up for date abroad following coronation revelations

The Queen's eldest granddaughter and her husband have had a busy few weeks!

Mike and Zara Tindall have been especially busy recently, attending the King and Queen Consort's coronation and the coronation concert, before going on to take part in Mike's charity golf tournament.

But the parents-of-three took some time out to enjoy themselves on Sunday, when they enjoyed a date in Monaco.

The royal couple were photographed looking affectionate at the Grand Prix, which was also attended by Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene – who wowed viewers with her rainbow detail dress.

Mike and Zara beamed for the camera with their arms around each other, with Mike dressed in a yellow shirt and his wife looking lovely in a floral dress accessorised with a striking pair of sunglasses with angular yellow frames.

The couple tied the knot in 2011

Zara kept her hair loose and her makeup natural, and the pair appeared more in love than ever as they enjoyed the sporting day out.

Mike recently opened up about his experience of the coronation concert on the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which he hosts alongside Alex Payne and James Haskell.

Mike and Zara at the coronation

The retired rugby player shed light on the spectacular music extravaganza, dishing on everything from his incredible dance moves to the King's perfect poise.

The duo danced up a storm

"You can't hear Lionel Richie sing 'All Night Long' and not get up and dance," he said.

"The worst thing was, with everything else, where you're going, 'Yeah I'll get up and dance to this,' and I was like 'Is the King not going to stand up?' because it takes a brave man to go out there [and do that]."

The couple share three children

Musing on his energetic dance moves, he added: "I broke my flag; I was that enthusiastic. I did think at one point, 'I really want to dance right now… rip my trousers off… we knew that Kermit was coming at some point, and I was like, 'Could I dance with Kermit the frog?'… I enjoyed myself."

The couple enjoyed the coronation concert

He went on to say: "It was phenomenal. It was an incredible weekend, and I thought the King was on point to a T and I think you could see how much he was concentrating and the emotion that was going into everything."

Mike and Zara leaving King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

Mike and Zara looked so dapper as they arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic day. Zara wore a baby-blue coat dress by Laura Green, which she teamed with a beautiful matching floral hat.

The couple held hands in Westminster Abbey

The luxurious piece was teamed with co-ordinating shoes that elevated her elegant attire – and touchingly, Zara added her mother Princess Anne's diamond brooch to her look.

The 'diamond ribbon and tassel brooch' was a wedding present to the Princess Royal from her brother King Charles, so it carries extra significance.

The coronation was an incredible event

Mike, meanwhile, looked suave in a classic trouser suit and a powder blue tie to match his wife's stunning outfit. Following the coronation, Mike was quick to share a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos, including a hilarious picture of himself wearing his wife's hat.

In his caption, he penned: "It's been an unbelievable 10 days!!! #coronation #jamierobertstestimonial #tidallgolf #ibiza time to sleep!!"

