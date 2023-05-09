Loved Zara Tindall's Strathberry baguette bag at the coronation? It's still available to shop

Zara also has the same handbag in a different colour...

Zara Tindall definitely understood the assignment when she arrived at King Charles III’s coronation in head-to-toe blue.

The daughter of Princess Anne looked ethereal in a baby blue coat dress by Laura Green, which she teamed with a beautiful matching hat, co-ordinating shoes and her mother's diamond brooch. But the piece we really want for ourselves? Her Strathberry handbag.

Zara Tindall wears Laura Green and Strathberry

The East/West baguette bag in ‘Forget Me Not’ blue is a timeless and elegant piece that can be worn as a clutch or a cross-body using the detachable chain strap. Handmade from 100% leather, it’s finished with the signature Strathberry bar, which also functions as a secure lock to hold the top flap in place.

At £395, it’s on the more affordable side for a designer bag, and as well as being super versatile, it’s just the right size to fit all of your essentials.

If powder blue isn’t your colour, the handbag comes in a whole range of shades, from bottle green to soft pink to black.

Zara herself also has the bag in 'Croc Vanilla', which she styled to perfection with a hot pink satin midi dress by Jane Atelier at this year’s Royal Family Easter Sunday service.

Zara carries the Strathberry bag in Croc Vanilla on Easter Sunday

The mum-of-three isn’t the only royal to have been seen wearing Strathberry. Meghan Markle has long been a fan of the Spanish brand and has been pictured carrying several versions of the Midi Tote as well as the East/West Mini, while Princess Kate carried the Multrees Chain Wallet during a tour of Scotland.

As well as her penchant for Strathberry, we know Zara also loves Aspinal of London. The 41-year-old royal has been spotted wearing their crossbody bags on countless occasions, and we think we spied her carrying one at the coronation concert on Sunday.

© WPA Pool Zara wears the Aspinal of London Lottie bag

Looking incredible in a bold green blazer and statement gold earrings, we could just make out the chain handle of her Aspinal Lottie bag in black, and if you want to get the look, the classic piece is available to shop online for £550.

