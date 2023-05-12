Mike and Zara Tindall cosy up for sweet photo after coronation partying

The couple were among the royal family members who took part in King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara looked very much in sync as they hosted his yearly charity golf day which raises money for The Cure Parkinson's Trust and The Matt Hampson Foundation on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram ahead of the event, which is taking place at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, the rugby player shared a lovely picture with his wife. In the caption, he joked: "The amount of begging Mike had to do for Zara to have a photo with him was off the chart."

For the event, they were also joined by Zara's former sister-in-law Autumn Phillips, Denise Lewis and Ronan Keating. Just hours prior to the charity golf, Mike opened up about last weekend's attendance at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Good Morning Britain.

Asked about partying with his wife Zara just hours before the big occasion, he said: "It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.

"So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So I definitely don't regret that."

© David Hartley Mike and Zara posed for photos at the charity event on Friday

© David Hartley The pair are raising money for Cure Parkinsons and the Matt Hampson Foundation

Meanwhile, the golf event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. He was inspired to raise money for the two causes after his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003.

The sports star has also seen first-hand the struggles and strength of former rugby player Matt Hampson, who suffered a serious injury while practising with the England under-21 squad in 2005, leaving him requiring a ventilator to breathe.

© David Hartley Zara looked like a golf pro

"This is our 10th anniversary, we've managed to raise over £1.2 million over the last 10 years which is it's just fantastic," he said, adding: "My dad's had Parkinson's for 20 years. It's a...condition that's never going to get better. He's always struggling."

Mike previously told HELLO!: "My dad has Parkinson's and I have watched as the condition has progressed, changing so much, and causing both him and my mum a lot of pain and heartache. I want to do what I can to help research to find a cure for this awful condition so other families don't have to go through what we have."

