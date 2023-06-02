Princess Anne surprises in fit-and-flare coat and pretty pastels

The Princess Royal was impeccably dressed to attend a 30th Anniversary Parade for the Royal Logistic Corps at Guildhall Winchester

Princess Anne is renowned for being the hardest working member of the royal family, racking up a record number of public engagements in 2022, but her wardrobe works even harder.

The Princess Royal put in a smart appearance at the 30th Anniversary Parade for the Royal Logistic Corps in Winchester on Thursday, dressed to the nines in a pretty pastel coat and coordinating hat. The 72-year-old royal, who is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, first attended the special parade at Guildhall Winchester followed before witnessing a Service of Thanksgiving at Winchester Cathedral.

She caught the eye in a smart fit-and-flare coat in a pretty mint green shade, boasting silk button detailing and a demure knee-length cut.

Princess Anne wore a bold teal dress underneath her statement outerwear and set off her elegant attire with a wide-brimmed hat embellished with ribbon detailing.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Anne, attended the 30th anniversary parade for the Royal Logistic Corps in Winchester on Thursday

She carried a black clutch bag under one arm and donned her go-to block heels, which perfectly matched her suede gloves.

The Princess Royal accessorised with a three-strand pearl necklace, channelling her late mother the Queen with her timeless jewellery.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The Princess Royal looked ever so smart in a mint green fit-and-flare coat and matching hat

Princess Anne was welcomed with a Royal Salute, before inspecting the Parade which involved over 500 personnel. She had the opportunity to speak with a number of cadets and veterans during her visit and learn more about their work.

Formed in 1993, the Royal Logistic Corps sustain army and wider defence activities both at home and overseas.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The 73-year-old royal is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps

They were created from the amalgamation of the Royal Corps of Transport, the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, the Royal Pioneer Corps, the Army Catering Corps and the Postal and Courier Branch of the Royal Engineers.

They cover a wide range of trades including communications specialists, postal and courier operators, logisticians and chefs.

© Getty Princess Anne is officially the hardest working royal - and the eco-savvy royal's wardrobe works just as hard

The visit was all the more special since Princess Anne opened the RLC's Worthy Down Barracks based near Winchester in 2021.

The Princess Royal was last seen a week ago during a joint outing with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne is known for her symbolic attention to detail when it comes to her style

The pair were in Liverpool together where they opened a garden of reflection for the servicemen who lost their lives during the Battle of the Atlantic during World War II.

The military campaign lasted from 1939 to 1945 and it's estimated that 65,000 seamen were killed during the long-running battle.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Anne has always had a bohemian edge to her style

The opening is the first of many commemorative events being held in Liverpool this weekend, and the garden is located in the grounds of the Our Lady And St Nicholas's Church.

