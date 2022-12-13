Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence was very unusual – here's why The couple tied the knot in 1992

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence celebrated a huge milestone this week.

On 12th December, the couple marked their landmark 30th wedding anniversary. But did you know that the couple's 1992 nuptials were actually forbidden in England?

Anne and Timothy, a commander in the Royal Navy, met when he was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia and their romance developed from the start of 1989.

Timothy – equerry to the Queen from 1986 to 1989 - later popped the question with a gorgeous cabochon sapphire and diamond ring, and the couple were married on 12 December 1992 at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence were married at Crathie Kirk

Their venue options were limited due to the fact that Anne had been married before. The Church of England did not permit remarrying – unlike the Church of Scotland.

Prior to her romance with Timothy, the Princess had been married to Mark Phillips. Their engagement was announced in May 1973, and they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 14 November that same year. The former couple welcomed two children, Peter and Zara, before their separation in 1989.

The newlyweds with Anne's children, Zara and Peter

In contrast, her second wedding was far more low key with just 30 guests in attendance, including her parents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Princess Anne decided not to wear a traditional wedding gown

Princess Anne also chose not to wear a traditional bridal gown, as she did for her first wedding. Instead, she wore a high neck midi dress with a white jacket and accessorised with black court shoes and her usual beehive.

Princess Anne and husband Timothy now live together on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, along with their daughter Zara who lives with her husband Mike and their three children.

The couple now live together at Gatcombe Park

Son Peter also resides in the grounds – as does his ex-wife Autumn Phillips and their two daughters, Isla and Savannah.

