Princess Anne looks bold and beautiful in surprising accessory last worn days before Queen's death The Princess Royal looked immaculate at Sandown Park

Princess Anne, 72, brought the sunshine to a gloomy day as she stunned in the boldest accessories to attend a race day at Sandown Park.

Dressed in an oversized navy waterproof coat and smart tweed trousers, the royal chose practicality over style for the poignant occasion, nevertheless looking radiant as she donned a slew of cherry-red accessories. Channelling her timeless sartorial elegance, the mother-of-two donned an elegant scarlet beret, sweeping a floral-print silk scarf across her neck. Perfection!

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Loading the player...

The stylish royal's hair was perfectly coiffed into her signature chignon, while she wore a touch of rosy blush and a slick of classic red lipstick.

TRENDING: 7 most outrageous royal fashion moments: From Princess Kate's sheer dress to Sophie Wessex's midriff

The Princess Royal looked fabulous at the event

Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair, previously gave HELLO! an insight into the history behind the royal's iconic mane. "Princess Anne has always worn her hair in a classic 1920s style throughout her whole royal working life. From French pleats to twisted updos, each style she has worn has had lots of volume from the roots and usually brushed back off her face.

"With each style, she has worn it so very elegant and gracefully," added Jessica.

Princess Anne accessorised with bold pinks and red florals

Princess Anne is no stranger to a bold accessory, nor is she unfamiliar with the art of recycling her best looks. The royal's statement red headwear has not only been in her wardrobe archive for several years, but it was last worn just days before her mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September last year.

The Queen's daughter donned the statement hat to attend the annual Braemar Highland Gathering back in September, standing in for Her Majesty who cancelled her appearance last minute due to ongoing health problems.

The royal last wore the red accessory at Braemar Highland Gathering

The Princess Royal attended the race day at Sandown Park in order to watch a race run in memory of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

A keen equestrian herself, the royal was spotted speaking to jockeys in the parade ring before the race began. She also presented the trophy to the jockey of Mayhem Mya - the winner of the The Queen Mother Memorial Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

MORE: I tried Princess Anne's stomach-churning diet of tinned pies and smoked fish - watch

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.