Princess Anne is a vision in gorgeous block heels and knee-length skirt

Princess Anne is regularly one of the hardest-working royals, but she is also one of the most stylish as well, and she proved that during her outing on Friday with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The pair were in Liverpool together where they opened a garden of reflection for the servicemen who lost their lives during the Battle of the Atlantic during World War II. The military campaign lasted from 1939 to 1945 and it's estimated that 65,000 seamen were killed during the long-running battle. The opening is the first of many commemorative events being held in Liverpool this weekend, and the garden is located in the grounds of the Our Lady And St Nicholas's Church.

The port city, which recently hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, played a vital role in the campaign, Western Approaches Command Centre was based there in 1942.

Anne looked absolutely radiant for the outing with the Princess Royal wearing navy blazer alongside a stunning knee-length plaid skirt and black pumps. She finished off the ensemble with a black clutch bag. Her husband wore a suit decorated with his own military medals.

During their joint outing, Anne and Sir Tim met with the rector of the church, Dr Crispin Pailing, before being given a tour of the memorial. Anne also delivered a speech where she highlighted the importance of the stories behind the Battle of the Atlantic being "properly told".

Earlier in the week, the 72-year-old Princess Royal attended a reception for recipients of the George Cross and Victoria Cross. Looking effortlessly glamorous, the royal donned an emerald green jacquard dress complete with silky collar, button detailing on the bodice and 80s inspired puff sleeves, falling to a sophisticated over-the-knee length.

Princess Anne teamed her beautiful printed dress with a slick navy blazer, channelling her late mother's regal style as she accessorised with a string of pearls around her neck. The mother-of-two styled her raven hair into her signature sleek chignon, adding a slick of red lipstick to level up her occasionwear.

The Victoria Cross and George Cross (which is given posthumously) is awarded to civilians and military personnel "for most conspicuous bravery or some daring pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice or extreme devotion to duty in the presence of the enemy."

The biennial event was often hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and was a chance to not only celebrate members of the Association, but also gather together with widows of past members and parents and families of the fallen.

Anne is regularly listed as the hardest-working royal, carrying out hundreds of engagements during the year, and last week the busy royal was in Canada, where she was gifted with a special honour.

She was invested with the Canadian Order of Military Merit by the Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick (Her Honour Ms. Brenda Murphy), on behalf of the Governor General, at the Delta Beauséjour Hotel.

Established by the late Queen Elizabeth II on 1 July 1972, the Canadian Order of Military Merit honours conspicuous merit and exceptional service by members of the Canadian Armed Forces. King Charles was awarded the honour during his visit to Canada in 2022, but as monarch he is now the Order's Sovereign.

Earlier on her trip, Anne had attended a Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade at Moncton City Hall to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Canada's oldest military regiment, the 8th Canadian Hussars.

Donning the Hussars' red and blue colours, the mother-of-two donned a regal 'Nehru’ Coat from Shibumi Style in 'Venetian Red'. The royal's fitted coat comprised of a stunning red fabric embroidered with an oriental design.

