Princess Anne's never-pictured rooms inside Gatcombe Park are so impressive The Princess Royal resides in the Cotswolds with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne, 72, surprised this week appearing on the Coronation Street set for a visit, and she's known as 'the most hardworking royal', the late Queen's daughter is often out and about.

When The Princess Royal does get some downtime, she retreats to her beautiful Cotswolds home, a place she likes to keep private. But here's everything we know about her never-pictured, incredible rooms…

WATCH: Princess Anne gives rare look inside her royal home

Loading the player...

There are reportedly two different wings in Anne's home – just as you'd imagine a royal property to be. The mother-of-two has never allowed cameras into any of the bedrooms so they are kept under wraps, but judging by the homely décor in Anne's lounge, we can only expect them to be lovely and cosy.

Anne's lounge is very traditional and low key

The house has four reception rooms, ideal for various family gatherings and mealtimes. There is also a billiard room inside its walls, a very regal feature, for example, Windsor castle also has one and Prince Harry and Meghan also have their own games room in their family mansion across the pond.

Anne's mammoth conservatory is visible from the exterior, and it stretches the entirety of one of the wings. It appears to be the perfect place to sit and admire the idyllic countryside surroundings.

The library is another space yet to be pictured and also another that's common in many royal properties. The royal family have an impressive collection of reading rooms that any book worm would be jealous of.

Gatcombe Park has dreamy surroundings

Another part of the property that isn't captured on camera is the working farm, situated on the 730 acres of land. Anne is keen for the house to be self-sufficient so takes the farming process very seriously.

Speaking to Countryfile, The Princess Royal spoke candidly about the farming at her home: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

There is also a kitchen garden outside, a feature that surely is a hit with Anne's brother King Charles who is a massive fan of growing his own produce.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.