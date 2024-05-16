Peter Phillips' new girlfriend Harriet channels effortless Princess Kate charm

Peter Phillips, 46, has only just made his public debut with his new love interest Harriet Sperling, 44, but she has already proven her ability to keep up with fellow royal ladies with her effortless style choices.

The children's nurse was pictured at the Badminton Horse Trials alongside Peter, his children Savannah and Isla - whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly - and his sister Zara Tindall and her family. She looked relaxed in a casual blue floral prairie dress with a tiered midi skirt and cropped sleeves with smocked cuffs from Zara – a high-street store loved by royals such as the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Harriet Sterling wore a blue Zara summer dress for her first outing with Peter Phillips

It appears to be a past-season buy as it is only available second-hand online for around £40, so it's likely an item that Harriet has recycled on many occasions.

She teamed it with sunglasses and trainers, leaving her blonde hair to fall in a loose straight style that cascaded past her shoulders.

© Getty The Princess of Wales also loves to shop at Zara for her summer wardrobe

In another appearance, Harriet grinned as she held Peter's hand in a rare display of public affection. She donned another chic summer dress in a girlie Barbie pink. Features of the Dilli Grey boho frock, which also appears to be an older item out of stock, include balloon sleeves and a tunic-style top with tassel ties.

Harriet completed her outfit with Superga trainers, and we couldn't help but notice how similar her effortless and sustainable style was to Princess Kate's.

Prince William's wife even wore a blue summer dress from Zara back in July 2018 at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match, which swiftly sold out.

Meanwhile, the royal has often dressed down her outfits with Superga white trainers for more relaxed royal outings, including a sailing event in Plymouth in July 2022 and a visit to the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Peter and Harriet's relationship

© Max Mumby/Indigo Peter and Autumn share two daughters Savannah and Isla

It's rumoured that Peter and Harriet met at a sports event for their respective children. Despite their high profile public appearance, in which Harriet spent time with the royal family, a friend of Peter's downplayed the relationship, stating they are simply "spending time together."

Peter's love life

© Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA Peter and Autumn married in 2008 before divorcing in 2021

Peter was previously married to Autumn Kelly, with the couple exchanging vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008. They went on to welcome two kids before announcing their separation in February 2020.

Their divorce settlement was finally reached in the summer of 2021, by which time Peter had moved on with Lindsay Steven, a classmate of Peter's sister Zara at Gordonstoun.

© Karwai Tang Peter and Linsday split in 2024 following a four-year relationship

They dated for four years before confirming their split in 2024, one month before Peter's outing with Harriet.

A friend of the couple told HELLO! at the time: "Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments.

"Peter's business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling nonstop.

"It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it's been hard for them to see each other."

