Princess Kate's It-girl bag from her university days is a 2024 spring staple

Princess Kate is a royal style icon and it turns out she has been one to watch from before she married into the royal family.

Leaf through the archives and you will find a young Princess of Wales on the day of her graduation from the University of St Andrews in 2005 looking as put together as always.

© Getty Kate at her university graduation in 2005

But it is a certain accessory that the royal, now 42, has added casually to the look which has caught our eye. The Princess was with a Longchamp Le Pliage bag in the size medium slung over one arm.

The coffee brown bag is made from recycled polyamide and is inspired by Japanese origami in how it can be folded up and stored. It also has leather handles for a chic touch. The bag is still a hit with young women today, remaining a spring staple and the ultimate It-girl bag on TikTok.

© Getty Kate wore a slinky black skirt

Prince William's then-girlfriend styled her bag with a black pencil skirt and an open-necked fitted white shirt. Kate also popped on a pair of sheer black tights and black heels with a pointed toe.

Her dark locks were styled in an understated blowdry and she had noticeably tweezed eyebrows - perfectly on trend in 2005.

Princess Kate's pre-graduation look

The royal had worn a more casual look earlier in the day. Kate was spotted on the morning of her graduation ceremony alongside her father Michael Middleton wearing the lowest of low-rise jeans in a light-wash blue and hip-grazing belt.

© Getty Kate and her father Michael Middleton prior to her graduation ceremony

She paired the ensemble with a lacy white vest top and layered jewellery. Her brunette tresses were swept up into a crocodile clip.

Princess Kate's pre-wedding wardrobe

It is not the only look worth noting from the Princess' early noughties wardrobe. Our resident queen of a power suit proved she has rocked a fitted blazer since day one when she was spotted at The Spirit of Christmas Shopping Festival at London's Olympia with her mother Carole Middleton wearing this blue tweed number.

© Getty Kate shopped in a tweed blazer and jeans

The mother-of-three once again donned low-rise jeans but swapped her stylish heels for a pair of distressed cowboy boots.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked skinny jeans and a corduroy jacket

A young Princess Kate was never afraid of a cowboy-coded accessory. She was seen at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in the August after her university graduation wearing a rodeo-worthy hat.

© Getty Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton stepped out in boho looks

Kate swapped blue denim for white when she watched Prince Harry and Prince William play in a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury with the Duke of Sussex's former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.