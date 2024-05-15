Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's It-girl bag from her university days is a spring staple
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Kate's It-girl bag from her university days is a 2024 spring staple

Prince William and Princess Kate attended the University of St Andrews between 2001 and 2005  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Kate is a royal style icon and it turns out she has been one to watch from before she married into the royal family. 

Leaf through the archives and you will find a young Princess of Wales on the day of her graduation from the University of St Andrews in 2005 looking as put together as always.

Kate Middleton at her university graduation in 2005© Getty
Kate at her university graduation in 2005

But it is a certain accessory that the royal, now 42, has added casually to the look which has caught our eye. The Princess was with a Longchamp Le Pliage bag in the size medium slung over one arm. 

The coffee brown bag is made from recycled polyamide and is inspired by Japanese origami in how it can be folded up and stored. It also has leather handles for a chic touch. The bag is still a hit with young women today, remaining a spring staple and the ultimate It-girl bag on TikTok.

Kate Middleton in a graduation gown© Getty
Kate wore a slinky black skirt

Prince William's then-girlfriend styled her bag with a black pencil skirt and an open-necked fitted white shirt. Kate also popped on a pair of sheer black tights and black heels with a pointed toe.

Her dark locks were styled in an understated blowdry and she had noticeably tweezed eyebrows - perfectly on trend in 2005.

Princess Kate's pre-graduation look

The royal had worn a more casual look earlier in the day. Kate was spotted on the morning of her graduation ceremony alongside her father Michael Middleton wearing the lowest of low-rise jeans in a light-wash blue and hip-grazing belt.

Kate and her father Michael Middleton prior to her graduation ceremony© Getty
Kate and her father Michael Middleton prior to her graduation ceremony

She paired the ensemble with a lacy white vest top and layered jewellery. Her brunette tresses were swept up into a crocodile clip. 

Princess Kate's pre-wedding wardrobe

It is not the only look worth noting from the Princess' early noughties wardrobe. Our resident queen of a power suit proved she has rocked a fitted blazer since day one when she was spotted at The Spirit of Christmas Shopping Festival at London's Olympia with her mother Carole Middleton wearing this blue tweed number.

young Kate shopping in a tweed blazer and jeans© Getty
Kate shopped in a tweed blazer and jeans

The mother-of-three once again donned low-rise jeans but swapped her stylish heels for a pair of distressed cowboy boots.

Kate Middleton attends the Festival of British Eventing in brown outfit suede bag and boots© Getty
Princess Kate rocked skinny jeans and a corduroy jacket

A young Princess Kate was never afraid of a cowboy-coded accessory. She was seen at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in the August after her university graduation wearing a rodeo-worthy hat. 

Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton in 2006 at polo© Getty
Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton stepped out in boho looks

DISCOVER: 8 striking royal portraits of Princess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and more 

Kate swapped blue denim for white when she watched Prince Harry and Prince William play in a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury with the Duke of Sussex's former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more