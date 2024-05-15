Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne oozes sophistication in flippy silk skirt
Princess Anne oozes sophistication in flippy silk skirt

Zara Tindall's mother debuted a summer skirt for a London event  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne stepped out for a busy day of engagements on Tuesday where she welcomed in summer with a flippy skirt.

The Princess Royal, 73, looked elegant in a silky white number with dainty blue flowers over the skirt. Over the top was a black structured single-breasted blazer.

Accessorising the Princess' look was a blue scarf with tassel detailing. As per usual, her hair was worn in a voluminous beehive updo and she wore minimal makeup. 

Princess Anne's three-engagement day

The royal visited The King's Centre for Military Health Research at King's College on the Strand to speak at a conference. 

Princess Anne in navy shirt and jacket© Shutterstock
Princess Anne stepped out on a three-engagement day

"Total surprise when Princess Anne spoke at @KingsCollegeLon conference today. She had no slides or notes. Very powerful presentation. Just brilliant. I wish I was that confident," penned Dr Sharon McDonnell, the founder of Suicide Bereavement UK who was in attendance. 

Later that day King Charles' sister held a luncheon at St. James's Palace in her role as the patron of the United Kingdom Sailing Academy.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse © Getty
Princess Anne is patron of the United Kingdom Sailing Academy

The hard-working royal later attended her third engagement of the day when she headed to a reception and dinner to mark the 19th anniversary of HMS Wellington at Temple Stairs, Victoria in her role as patron of the Wellington Trust.

Princess Anne's recent outings

Those who follow Princess Anne will know that she rarely treats herself to a quiet week. Last week was no different as she headed to Portsmouth with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence to visit the HMS Victory Conservation Project at HM Naval Base.

Princess Anne in fitted flares and hard hat© Shutterstock
Princess Anne rocked fitted flares

She wore a pair of unexpected navy flares with a fitted asymmetrical jacket which was worn done-up, revealing a glimpse of her floral collared shirt worn underneath.

Princess Anne on construction site in hard hat© Shutterstock
Princess Anne swapped her elegant fascinator for a hard hat

Rounding off Anne's look was a pair of smart loafers, a preppy departure from her go-to slip-on heels or riding boots. Her final accessory was one you may not expect - she swapped her royal fascinators and fur hats for a hard hat so she could tour the construction site.

Her contrasting garden party outfit

The look completely contrasted with her recent garden party look. Prince William's aunt was seen alongside the King and Queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace last week. 

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Getty
Princess Anne wowed in royal blue

Zara Tindall's mother rocked a silky floral dress in shades of sage green, white, and pale grey to contrast her cobalt blue fitted cropped jacket and matching floral fascinator. 

