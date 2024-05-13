Peter Phillips spotted hand-in-hand with new girlfriend at Badminton Horse Trials

Peter Phillips has been pictured with a new romantic interest at the Badminton Horse Trials this weekend.

King Charles' nephew, 46, was seen strolling hand-in-hand with pretty blonde Harriet Sperling. Appearing relaxed and in good spirits, the smiling royal made the most of the sunshine at the sporting event alongside his sister Zara Tindall and her family.

Harriet looked lovely in a pink paisley dress while Peter sported a relaxed ensemble comprising cream shorts, a striped button-down shirt and a baseball cap.

A friend of Peter's said the royal has met someone "recently" and they are "spending time together", but it's too early to be anything more at this stage.

It's rumoured the pair met at a sports event where their respective children were attending. The Princess Royal's son shares daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

Gerard Franklin, Official Spokesman to Peter Phillips, declined to comment on the news, stating it was a "private matter".

Peter's split from Lindsay Steven

© Simon Stacpoole/Offside Peter's new love interest comes one month after news broke of his split from Lindsay Steven

Peter's public outing with a new love interest comes one month after his split from girlfriend of four years, Lindsay Steven, was made public.

A friend of the couple told HELLO! at the time that work and family commitments had played a part in ending their romance.

"Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decisionn to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments", the insider said.

"Peter's business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non stop.

© Karwai Tang Peter and Linsday - who is a good friend of his sister Zara Tindall - were together for four years

"It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it's been hard for them to see each other."

Lindsay, who was introduced to the late Queen Elizabeth II following a shooting party at Windsor in 2022, was a classmate of Peter's sister Zara at Gordonstoun.

A close family friend, she had attended Zara's 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall as well as the christening of their son Lucas.

Peter's divorce from ex-wife Autumn Kelly

© Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA Peter and Autumn Kelly married in 2008 before divorcing in 2021

Peter and Lindsay got together in 2020 after he separated from his ex-wife Autumn Kelly in 2019.

The former couple announced their separation in February 2020, eight years after their grand royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008.

Their divorce settlement was finally reached in the summer of 2021. A statement read at the time: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

It continued: "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

"Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."