Princess Eugenie's style inspiration from Meghan Markle revealed

Princess Eugenie looked radiant when she stepped out to attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson in Cheshire last week.

For the special occasion, Sarah Feguson's daughter, 34, looked her usual stylish self in a khaki green dress crafted by Joseph. Exuding elegance, her number featured a flattering V-neckline and a flowing crepe skirt.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie looked glorious in green

As for accessories, the mother-of-two appeared to take style inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex. In addition to her Anya Hindmarch handbag, Eugenie was also spotted wearing a pair of chic Aquazzura high heels in nude - a pair very similar to those worn by Meghan Markle as she posed for snapshots alongside Prince Harry to announce their engagement back in 2017.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle previously rocked a pair of cream Aquazzura heels

The heels have been in high demand since Meghan stepped out in them, and have previously sold out on the brand's website thanks to 'the Markle effect'.

Eugenie was joined at the wedding by her royal cousin Prince William, who was one of the Duke's ushers. Former Vogue editor Violet Henderson-Vestey, and Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee with his wife Daisy were also among the guests.

© Getty Images Prince William stands between William van Cutsem and Rosie van Cutsem as they depart after attending the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor

Following the service, which saw hundreds of Chester locals take to the streets to witness the occasion, the newlyweds and their friends and family headed to the Duke's family estate, Eaton Hall for a lavish wedding reception.

Princess Eugenie's stylish outing comes after she took to social media to explain how she used to fear the ocean.

© Instagram The royal shared a candid confession

Ahead of World Oceans Day, she shared a childhood photo of herself playing on the beach. In the snap, a young Eugenie beamed at the camera while her face had been slathered with sunscreen.

The young royal was pictured wearing a blue swimsuit with a matching hat while she played with a yellow bucket and a green spade. "I LOVE the ocean now but I was actually scared of it as a child," she noted, adding a poll for her followers.

© Getty Images The royal is passionate about the environment

Meanwhile, alongside a previous post, she wrote: "Ahead of World Oceans Day I'm reflecting on some of the beautiful moments the Ocean can give us. World Oceans Day - 8th June.

"I'm also proud to be an ambassador. Blue Marine Foundation is a charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing, one of the world's biggest environmental problems. This is a short video I took when I spent time with them."