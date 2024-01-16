Royal ladies in white: 11 times Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and more looked angelic

There is something so irresistibly polished about an all white outfit, as proven by the royal style set, who have been embracing the simplicity of monochromatic dressing for decades.

For formal occasions, white has connotations of purity, simplicity and blankness, which is why it is such a popular palette for royal weddings. Queen Camilla opted for ivory ceremonial robes designed by Bruce Oldfield for her coronation; no doubt symbolic of the dawn of new beginnings and her new reign.

HELLO! spoke to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology, who explained that scientifically speaking, "white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum." With this in mind, Gabi says that white's most fundamental feature is "equality, neutrality and independence."

© Getty Princess Kate reworked a draped white dress for the BAFTAs in 2023

She added: "Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

Yet monochrome dressing has proved a popular sartorial choice for the royals outside of formal occasions, too. Princess Kate's immaculate Wimbledon wardrobe is often peppered with porcelain-hued dresses, while the Duchess of Edinburgh's crisp and clean Royal Ascot looks have contributed to some of her best style moments.

Here, see 11 best all-white outfits from royalty's monochrome mavens.

Princess Kate's Anzac day white ensemble © Getty The Princess of Wales opted for a beautiful all-white ensemble for the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on 25 April 2022.



Zara Tindall's brilliant white dress and boater © Getty The mother-of-three turned heads at Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day in 2022 in a beautiful satin tea dress from Laura Green. Her bright green boater hat, however, was the real showstopper. Adorned with a gravity-defying rose perched on the brim, Zara's pink and green accessory perfectly matched the candy-pink buttons on her dress.



Princess Beatrice's serene white sheer dress © Julian Parker Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking in 2014 when she stepped out in a sheer white dress adorned with ivory petals for the the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. The auburn-haired royal added a classic red lipstick and candy pink strappy heels to elevate her monochrome moment.



Duchess Sophie's powder-white Royal Ascot dress © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a classical white colour palette at Royal Ascot in June this year. The royal donned an ultra-feminine, silk dress from Suzannah London named the 'Allison Pure Dress'. Inspired by a 1940's vintage archive piece, the Allison Pure dress is cut from a high quality Italian ivory silk crepe.The dress has a semi-fitted bodice with full fluid skirt which falls elegantly to midi length. With its beautiful bow-effect neckline, belted waist and soft, silky skirt, Duchess Sophie shone at the Berkshire racecourse as an emblem of royal elegance.

Princess Anne's fit-and-flare white suit © Tim Graham The Princess Royal opted for a fitted peplum suit to watch the Veterans Parade On VJ Day. The archival photograph, captured in 1995, shows Princess Anne's sartorial prowess of the time, with slightly puffled, retro sleeves, a cinched waist and flared hem teamed with a smart pencil skirt, the royal completed her look with a unique white headpiece.



Queen Mary of Denmark's accession gown © Sean Gallup Making history as the first Australia-born Queen, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark made her first appearance as Queen wearing a beautiful white gown designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt, who told HOLA! USA: "I am very honoured, happy and grateful that Queen Mary wore my dress today. The first dress as a Queen, and it was mine."



Princess Charlene's glittering sheer dress © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco exuded timeless glamour in a billowing ivory gown as she dazzled at the 74th Red Cross Gala in Monaco beside her husband, Prince Albert, in 2023. Turning heads at the illustrious fundraising event, the Monégasque royal donned a spellbinding tunic dress layered with a sheer overlay adorned with glittering crystals. Complete with a scooped neckline, romantic cuffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt, Princess Charlene's angelic gown highlighted her athletic silhouette.

Princess Eugenie's snow-white Christmas Day outfit © Chris Jackson Back in 2014, Princess Eugenie stepped out in Sandringham with her royal family on Christmas Day, looking resplendent in a flared white coat and electric pink hat.



Queen Letizia's puff-sleeved porcelain dress © Paolo Blocco Queen Letizia of Spain is well acquainted with a white colour palette, often opting to wear head-to-toe white to most formal occasions. Here, she beguiled in a fitted long-sleeve ivory dress, complete with romantic puffed sleeves and a sophisticated leg slit.

