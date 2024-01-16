Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal ladies in white: 11 times Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and more looked angelic
Royal ladies in white: 11 times Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and more looked angelic

Discover the best monochromatic moments from royalty's best dressed ladies through the years

Royal ladies wearing white
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
There is something so irresistibly polished about an all white outfit, as proven by the royal style set, who have been embracing the simplicity of monochromatic dressing for decades.

For formal occasions, white has connotations of purity, simplicity and blankness, which is why it is such a popular palette for royal weddings. Queen Camilla opted for ivory ceremonial robes designed by Bruce Oldfield for her coronation; no doubt symbolic of the dawn of new beginnings and her new reign.

HELLO! spoke to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology, who explained that scientifically speaking, "white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum." With this in mind, Gabi says that white's most fundamental feature is "equality, neutrality and independence."

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend© Getty
Princess Kate reworked a draped white dress for the BAFTAs in 2023

 She added: "Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

Yet monochrome dressing has proved a popular sartorial choice for the royals outside of formal occasions, too. Princess Kate's immaculate Wimbledon wardrobe is often peppered with porcelain-hued dresses, while the Duchess of Edinburgh's crisp and clean Royal Ascot looks have contributed to some of her best style moments. 

Here, see 11 best all-white outfits from royalty's monochrome mavens.

Princess Kate's Anzac day white ensemble

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2022 in London, England.© Getty

The Princess of Wales opted for a beautiful all-white ensemble for the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on 25 April 2022.

Zara Tindall's brilliant white dress and boater

Zara Tindall in a white dress and green hat at Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2022© Getty

The mother-of-three turned heads at Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day in 2022 in a beautiful satin tea dress from Laura Green. 

Her bright green boater hat, however, was the real showstopper. Adorned with a gravity-defying rose perched on the brim, Zara's pink and green accessory perfectly matched the candy-pink buttons on her dress.

Princess Beatrice's serene white sheer dress

Princess Beatrice attends the annual Serpentine Galley Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 1, 2014 in London, England.© Julian Parker

Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking in 2014 when she stepped out in a sheer white dress adorned with ivory petals for the the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. 

The auburn-haired royal added a classic red lipstick and candy pink strappy heels to elevate her monochrome moment.

Duchess Sophie's powder-white Royal Ascot dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh in a white shirt dress with a bow at day two of Royal Ascot 2023© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a classical white colour palette at Royal Ascot in June this year. 

The royal donned an ultra-feminine, silk dress from Suzannah London named the 'Allison Pure Dress'. 

Inspired by a 1940's vintage archive piece, the Allison Pure dress is cut from a high quality Italian ivory silk crepe.The dress has a semi-fitted bodice with full fluid skirt which falls elegantly to midi length.

With its beautiful bow-effect neckline, belted waist and soft, silky skirt, Duchess Sophie shone at the Berkshire racecourse as an emblem of royal elegance.

Princess Anne's fit-and-flare white suit

Princess Anne Watching The The Veterans Parade On Vj Day. © Tim Graham

The Princess Royal opted for a fitted peplum suit to watch the Veterans Parade On VJ Day. 

The archival photograph, captured in 1995, shows Princess Anne's sartorial prowess of the time, with slightly puffled, retro sleeves, a cinched waist and flared hem teamed with a smart pencil skirt, the royal completed her look with a unique white headpiece.  

Queen Mary of Denmark's accession gown

Danish King Frederik X and wife Queen Mary of Denmark after his proclamation by the Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on January 14, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Sean Gallup

Making history as the first Australia-born Queen, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark made her first appearance as Queen wearing a beautiful white gown designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt, who told HOLA! USA: "I am very honoured, happy and grateful that Queen Mary wore my dress today. The first dress as a Queen, and it was mine."

Princess Charlene's glittering sheer dress

Princess Charlene wears an ivory embellished gown© Getty

Princess Charlene of Monaco exuded timeless glamour in a billowing ivory gown as she dazzled at the 74th Red Cross Gala in Monaco beside her husband, Prince Albert, in 2023.

Turning heads at the illustrious fundraising event, the Monégasque royal donned a spellbinding tunic dress layered with a sheer overlay adorned with glittering crystals. Complete with a scooped neckline, romantic cuffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt, Princess Charlene's angelic gown highlighted her athletic silhouette. 

Princess Eugenie's snow-white Christmas Day outfit

Princess Eugenie of York leaves the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2014 in King's Lynn, England.© Chris Jackson

Back in 2014, Princess Eugenie stepped out in Sandringham with her royal family on Christmas Day, looking resplendent in a flared white coat and electric pink hat.

Queen Letizia's puff-sleeved porcelain dress

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the conference "Tobacco or Health" at the Ifema Congress Palace on April 26, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.© Paolo Blocco

Queen Letizia of Spain is well acquainted with a white colour palette, often opting to wear head-to-toe white to most formal occasions. Here, she beguiled in a fitted long-sleeve ivory dress, complete with romantic puffed sleeves and a sophisticated leg slit.

Meghan Markle's crisp power suit

meghan markle in white jacket© Getty Images

It's hard to forget the Duchess of Sussex's power suit at the Invictus Games in 2022. The raven-haired beauty looked angelic in a white wool two-piece suit from Valentino, featuring an oversized blazer with a double-breasted fit and straight-leg trousers as she supported her husband Prince Harry at the charity event.

