Lady Louise Windsor just borrowed her mum Duchess Sophie's hat - did you miss it?

We always love seeing Lady Louise Windsor and on Saturday, the young royal attended Trooping the Colour celebrations alongside her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and she looked so chic.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor

As always, the blonde royal was impeccably well dressed, rocking a stunning floral blue number by royally-loved brand Suzannah London. We loved the blooming lovely style, and we also adored her chic updo, which consisted of an ultra-chic, low chignon, which showed off her delicate drop earrings and eye-catching hat.

© Getty Sophie and Lady Louise stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour

Speaking of her headgear, the hat in question actually belongs to her mother, Duchess Sophie. Prince Edward's wife wore it to Royal Ascot last year, and we can totally see why Louise would want to snag it for herself. Not only is it super sustainable to borrow clothes, but also, it's a magnificent style, don't you think? Crafted by Jane Taylor London, the label which makes many royal headbands, the style comes complete with applique flowers and goes almost hand-in-hand with the frock, too.

© Getty Sophie wore the same hat at Royal Ascot 2023

This isn't the first time Lady Louise has channeled her mother's style, particularly when it comes to accessories.

In May, Louise made a rare appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter wore a scarf very similar to her mother's elegant silk twilly scarf from Parisian label Hermès. And in the past she has also worn her mother's coats, various dresses, and clutch bags too.

© Getty Images The royal donned a beautiful silk accessory - just like her mother's

And who can blame her? We wish we could do the same! The blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads and emulate each other's style.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

Given the impact of fast fashion and throwaway culture on the environment, we love that young Louise is a keen advocate of recycling her mother's iconic looks. Hats off Louise!