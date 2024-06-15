Duchess Sophie is a ray of sunshine in breathtaking cinched dress

Duchess Sophie looked completely breathtaking as she was spotted riding in a car on Saturday alongside her husband Prince Edward and daughter Lady Louise for the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked resplendent in a canary yellow dress with a round neckline. Her sunny gown had puffed sleeves and it featured a floaty skirt.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore canary yellow

Amplifying the mother-of-two's look was a matching yellow fascinator with netted detailing across her face.

As ever, the Duchess' hair and makeup were pristine. Sophie wore her sandy locks in a chic updo to cater to her fascinator and her makeup look featured a bronzed eye and pink-toned lip.

The royal glowed alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, 60, who wore a red military uniform, as well as the star of the show King Charles who rode along The Mall by carriage.

What is Trooping the Colour?

The annual military parade known as Trooping the Colour is a London-based ceremonial event. Since 1748, the parade has marked the sovereign's official birthday.

© Getty Fans began gathering down The Mall in the early hours

The procession starts at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall to the Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall where King Charles will inspect the soldiers and give a salute from his carriage, before leading the troops in a parade back to Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Trooping the Colour celebrates the King's official birthday

The Royal Air Force flypast is always the highlight as senior members of the royal family step out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave at well-wishers.

Duchess Sophie's Trooping the Colour wardrobe

The Duchess can always be relied upon to wear her most classically elegant looks for the monarch's annual celebration.

© Getty Duchess Sophie and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence at Trooping the Colour

In 2023, Sophie wowed in a white fluted-sleeve dress. The round-necked number was styled with a coordinating flower-adorned fascinator and layered jewels in varying metallic finishes.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the royal looked like a perfect Barbie in a pink and white gingham look with structured double-breasted buttoning and piped faux pockets.

Prior to the absence of Trooping the Colour in 2021 and 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sophie was seen in 2019 with both of her children Lady Louise, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, in an unexpected emerald green dress with a high neck and a bow-adorned waist belt.

Princess Eugenie rocked green the year before, sitting with Duchess Sophie who stunned in rosy pink in a palace-bound carriage.