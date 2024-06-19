Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice rock same dress 48 hours apart

The royal ladies all have such incredible taste when it comes to clothes, particularly occasionwear. They collectively love so many brands, it comes as no surprise that they occasionally double up!

On Monday, Duchess Sophie headed to the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle. Dressed in their best finery, members of the firm joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the traditional celebration commemorating the ancient Order of the Garter.

© Getty Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number by Zimmermann

Mother-of-two Sophie looked as glamorous as ever, stepping out in a cream dress which was printed with eye-catching pink florals. It was from high end brand Zimmerman and is known as the 'Matchmaker floral linen and silk midi dress.' The fancy number was adorned with huge blooms and cost around £1300. It's the kind of style which can be worn time and time again, as let's face it, florals never date.

She teamed the frock with a white Strathberry handbag - a very similar style to the one the Princess of Wales has been snapped sporting on a variety of occasions, and a cream and pink hat which she previously wore to Ascot in 2023.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning in the floral Zimmermann number

A mere 48 hours later, Princess Beatrice arrived at day two of Royal Ascot, wearing the exact same style! Great mind's indeed do think alike.

© Getty Beatrice and Zara share a giggle

Beatrice was basking in the sunlight at the one of the world's most famous horseracing events. She teamed the fabulous dress with a super chic pink headband and wore her auburn curls loose and glossy. Seen laughing and joking with her cousins Zara Tindall and Prince William, the royal looked to be in great spirits.

© Getty Zara looked pretty in her Anna Mason dress

Speaking of Zara, the equestrian and mum-of-three looked beautiful in a pink paisley-print Anna Mason dress with puffed shoulders and long buttoned cuffs. She teamed her frock with a pale pink hat by Juliette Botterill and matching Emmy London pumps and completed her look with a raffia Anya Hindmarch bag.