Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice makes waist-cinching tweak to Hollywood star dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Beatrice makes stunning waist-cinching tweak to Hollywood star dress

Sarah Ferguson's daughter posed alongside Jessica Alba at Cannes Lions 2024

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice looked incredible when she stepped out on Monday looking like a vintage Hollywood star at Spotify's intimate evening of music and culture featuring a performance from John Legend at Cannes Lions 2024.

The King's niece, 35, looked radiant in a polka dot shirt dress from Crida Milano. The floaty dress featured puffed sleeves with a sharp open collar and a skater-style skirt. 

Princess Beatrice in polka dot dress and sunglasses with Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer at Spotify, Steve Huffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reddit with © Getty
Princess Beatrice topped off her look with cool shades

The royal added an unexpected twist to the look which cinched in her waist and added a casual touch - a raffia belt with an oversized wood buckle from Sezane.

Jessica Alba, Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Spotify, Jay Shetty and Princess Beatrice of York pose© Getty
Princess Beatrice looked like a vintage star

The patterned 'Brindisi' dress was teamed with a raffia crossbody bag from Mark Cross' collaboration with Aerin. Sarah Ferguson's daughter also added another bold element of pattern to her ensemble with the 'Yvette' slingback ballerina flats from Pretty Ballerinas.

Pranav Yadav, Jessica Alba, Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Spotify, Jay Shetty and Princess Beatrice of York attend Spotifyâs intimate evening of music and culture featuring a performance from John Legend at Cannes Lions 2024© Getty
Beatrice attended the Intimate Evening Of Music And Culture with Spotify

Princess Eugenie's older sister topped off her look with a pair of round sunnies from Izipizi. Her auburn locks were styled in a bouncy blowdry and she wore a warm-toned smokey eye.

The royal was seen posing alongside Killers Anonymous star Jessica Alba who wowed in a corseted black dress, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty.

A two-look day

Princess Beatrice with Dustee Jenkins at Journal House© Getty
Beatrice looked pretty in a peach Sandro dress

The royal was seen wearing a second look on Monday. Beatrice opted for a peach satin wrap dress from Sandro as she sat on a panel at The Wall Street Journal's Journal House to discuss emotional intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence.

The printed 'Enrika' dress with a dropped ruffled hem was teamed with the same Pretty Ballerinas flats and a voluminous blowdry. 

Princess Beatrice holding mic in peach dress© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a printed silk dress

The Cannes Lions Festival celebrates bright thinking in the advertising and communications industry. Alongside her royal duties, the Princess balances her roles as founder of BY-EQ, an advisory organisation focused on emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence, and as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a software company.

A royal in polka dots

Princess Beatrice, 2022© Karwai Tang
Princess Beatrice wore polka dots in 2022

Prince William's cousin was last seen wearing polka dots in 2022 alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as she attended day five of Royal Ascot. 

Princess Beatrice in a polka dot dress with a Philip Treacy fascinator with Edoardo© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a polka dot dress with a Philip Treacy fascinator

The mother-of-one's silk-crepe Saloni Lodha dress featured puffed sleeves, a tailored waistline, and a floaty skirt. Adding a touch of interest to the classic look was the keyhole neckline which featured three bead-adorned bows.

Princess Beatrice in dress featuring bow detailing clapping © Getty
Princess Beatrice's dress featured bow detailing

To accessorise her look, the royal opted for a pair of classic black suede pumps, as well as a croc print clutch with her initials embossed in gold. 

Princess Beatrice laughing in black spotty dress© Getty
Princess Beatrice loves a summer dress

DISCOVER: Why Princess Beatrice's stepson didn't spend Father's Day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The finishing touch was added in the form of a chic black and white floral fascinator by Philip Treacy.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more