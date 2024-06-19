Princess Beatrice makes stunning waist-cinching tweak to Hollywood star dress

Princess Beatrice looked incredible when she stepped out on Monday looking like a vintage Hollywood star at Spotify's intimate evening of music and culture featuring a performance from John Legend at Cannes Lions 2024.
The King's niece, 35, looked radiant in a polka dot shirt dress from Crida Milano. The floaty dress featured puffed sleeves with a sharp open collar and a skater-style skirt.
The royal added an unexpected twist to the look which cinched in her waist and added a casual touch - a raffia belt with an oversized wood buckle from Sezane.
The patterned 'Brindisi' dress was teamed with a raffia crossbody bag from Mark Cross' collaboration with Aerin. Sarah Ferguson's daughter also added another bold element of pattern to her ensemble with the 'Yvette' slingback ballerina flats from Pretty Ballerinas.
Princess Eugenie's older sister topped off her look with a pair of round sunnies from Izipizi. Her auburn locks were styled in a bouncy blowdry and she wore a warm-toned smokey eye.
The royal was seen posing alongside Killers Anonymous star Jessica Alba who wowed in a corseted black dress, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty.
A two-look day
The royal was seen wearing a second look on Monday. Beatrice opted for a peach satin wrap dress from Sandro as she sat on a panel at The Wall Street Journal's Journal House to discuss emotional intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence.
The printed 'Enrika' dress with a dropped ruffled hem was teamed with the same Pretty Ballerinas flats and a voluminous blowdry.
The Cannes Lions Festival celebrates bright thinking in the advertising and communications industry. Alongside her royal duties, the Princess balances her roles as founder of BY-EQ, an advisory organisation focused on emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence, and as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a software company.
A royal in polka dots
Prince William's cousin was last seen wearing polka dots in 2022 alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as she attended day five of Royal Ascot.
The mother-of-one's silk-crepe Saloni Lodha dress featured puffed sleeves, a tailored waistline, and a floaty skirt. Adding a touch of interest to the classic look was the keyhole neckline which featured three bead-adorned bows.
To accessorise her look, the royal opted for a pair of classic black suede pumps, as well as a croc print clutch with her initials embossed in gold.
DISCOVER: Why Princess Beatrice's stepson didn't spend Father's Day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
The finishing touch was added in the form of a chic black and white floral fascinator by Philip Treacy.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!