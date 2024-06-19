Princess Beatrice makes stunning waist-cinching tweak to Hollywood star dress

A two-look day

© Getty Beatrice looked pretty in a peach Sandro dress

The royal was seen wearing a second look on Monday. Beatrice opted for a peach satin wrap dress from Sandro as she sat on a panel at The Wall Street Journal's Journal House to discuss emotional intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence.

The printed 'Enrika' dress with a dropped ruffled hem was teamed with the same Pretty Ballerinas flats and a voluminous blowdry.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a printed silk dress

The Cannes Lions Festival celebrates bright thinking in the advertising and communications industry. Alongside her royal duties, the Princess balances her roles as founder of BY-EQ, an advisory organisation focused on emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence, and as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a software company.