Will this be Zara Tindall's Ascot 2024 dress?

If there's one event you know that Zara Tindall always looks stunning for, it's the races. The horse enthusiast always attends the major equestrian events, and we think she's the Queen of Ascot in particular when it comes to her attire.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing attire

Annie Miall is Zara's stylist and is in charge of putting her incredible outfits together. We avidly follow her on Instagram and on Tuesday evening, the talented professional shared a snap of a gorgeous blue Self-Portrait dress featuring a beautiful lace lining. It is midi in length with a generous hem and in short, is the ideal Ascot number. Could this be one of the dresses the royal will wear during race week? We think it has Zara's name written all over it and can't wait to see if our hunch is correct.

© Annie Miall Personal Styling Zara's stylist is loving this Self Portrait dress

The 42-year-old has worn some dazzling dresses to the iconic race event throughout the years, but one of our favourites has to be the fancy number she donned in 2023. Zara reigned supreme in the style stakes in June last year, stepping out beside her husband Mike in a stunning botanical print dress from Australian brand, Leo Lin. The former Olympian was dressed to the nines in the 'Cecelia Linen Midi Dress' which was adorned with an oriental print crafted in beautiful pastel hues.

© Getty We loved Zara's outfit from Royal Ascot 2023

Royal style fans noted the whimsical elegance of Zara's delicate puff-sleeved dress, which was reminiscent of something out of Disney's Mary Poppins. So classic. We adored her delicate drop earrings and super chic side bun hairstyle. Exquisite.

We last saw mother-of-three Zara alongside her former England rugby player husband Mike at the Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting last week.

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

Princess Anne's daughter looked ready for the chilly weather but still oozed style, pairing her striking Fairfax & Favor khaki suede coat with skinny leather trousers and heeled ankle boots. She even popped on a Princess Beatrice-style statement headband. Outfit goals.