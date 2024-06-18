Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice shines in waist-defining silky dress with Hollywood blowdry
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Beatrice glows in waist-defining dress with Hollywood blowdry

Sarah Ferguson's daughter looked so chic at the Cannes Lions Festival

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice proved her sartorial prowess as she attended the Cannes Lions Festival on Monday to celebrate bright thinking in the advertising and communications industry.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was seen at the Wall Street Journal's Journal House in the south of France looking splendid in the 'Enrika' dress from Sandro.

Princess Beatrice with Dustee Jenkins at Journal House© Getty
Beatrice looked pretty in a peach Sandro dress

The royal's wrap dress came in a vibrant peach hue and featured a cinched waistline, puffed sleeves, and a criss-cross print with heart-shaped detailing.

Princess Beatrice smiling and holding microphone© Getty
Beatrice flew economy to Cannes

Her silky dress also featured a ruffled skirt with a dropped hem and was styled with a pair of unexpected shoes.

Prince William's cousin swapped her usual stilettos for a pair of slingback ballerina flats which were made from raffia and featured a geometric print from Pretty Ballerinas.

Beatrice speaking on panel at Cannes Lion Festival© Getty
Dustee Jenkins sang Beatrice's praises

Beatrice kept it simple with jewellery to allow her clashing dress and shoe ensemble to take centre stage. She stacked fine gold bracelets and to amplify her look wore her auburn locks in bouncy waves with mountainous volume at the root.

Her makeup look was flawless and featured a smokey eye. The royal spoke on a panel discussing emotional intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence with Spotify with WSJ journalist Phillipa Leighton-Jones and Dustee Jenkins, Spotify's Chief Public Affairs Officer.

Beatrice speaking on panel in Cannes© Getty
Beatrice has pledged to get more women in the technology sector

The mother-of-one was seen the day before at the Brilliant Minds 2024 conference which took place in Stockholm in her role as founder of BY-EQ, an advisory organisation focused on emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence, and as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a software company.

Princess Beatrice spoke on stage at the Brilliant Minds 2024 event in Stockholm, wearing an all-white outfit© Instagram
Princess Beatrice spoke on stage at the Brilliant Minds 2024 event in Stockholm, wearing an all-white outfit

She glowed in a bridal white linen dress from Self-Portrait alongside 'Love Me Like You Do' singer Ellie Goulding. Beatrice also wore the classic 'Laminated Lambkin and Grosgrain Beige & Black Slingback Pumps' from Chanel.

Princess Beatrice in conversation with Ellie Goulding© Instagram
Princess Beatrice was in conversation with Ellie Goulding

The jet-setting Princess delved deeper into her interests in AI in Geneva at the Al for Good Global Summit 2024 in May. She wore a linen skirt by Sezane with a cropped cream jacket and the same Chanel heels.

Supporting Prince William

The Princess' trip to France came shortly after she supported her cousin Prince William as he hosted the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in the place of his father King Charles.

Princess Eugenie's sister dazzled in a crimson dress from Beulah London - one of her aunt, Duchess Sophie's go-to brands.

Princess eugenie and beatrice garden party © WPA Pool
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice showed their support for their cousin Prince William

Her vibrant dress featured pearl and ruffle detailing and was teamed with the 'Enrico 105 Sand Leather d’Orsay Pumps' from Jennifer Chamandi and a woven cream leather clutch from Anya Hindmarch.

