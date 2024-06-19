Duchess Sophie’s new figure-hugging dress is so va va voom

On Tuesday evening, the stunning Duchess Sophie looked incredible as she stepped out at the Peninsula London for the grand opening celebrations.

Mother-of-two Sophie dazzled the onlooking crowd in a really fabulous dress by Roland Mouret - a royally-loved designer. Sophie's dress was known as the 'Asymmetric Crêpe Midi Dress' and is part of the brand's current collection, costing £850.

© Getty Sophie at the Peninsula London grand opening wearing a Roland Mouret dress

The navy blue and white style had a crepe texture, asymmetric neckline, as well as shoulder pads and short sleeves and we loved the fluted skirt and classy ankle hem. She teamed the body-conscious style with a Sophie Habsburg 'Panarea' Bag in Coral Black and added gold leaf earrings and chic high heels. What an incredible look!

© Getty Victoria Beckham wears a Roland Mouret dress back in 2007

The brand's 'Galaxy' dress propelled him into the limelight and was worn by everyone from Victoria Beckham to Jennifer Lopez almost twenty years ago.

Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, is a huge fan of his designs too, having worn a RM dress on countless occasions.

© Getty Roland Mouret and Meghan Markle in 2016

Meghan has been a friend of Roland since long before joining the royal family and stepped out in the designer's 'Barwick' dress on the night before her wedding in May 2018.

The Princess of Wales put the brand back on the map in 2022 when she appeared at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, rocking the brand's 'Lamble Off-The-Shoulder Gown'. Absolutely glowing alongside husband Prince William, the Bardot neckline of the frock was centre stage! It was designed in a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.

© Getty Princess Kate wearing Roland Mouret at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

The dress was a past-season buy and very difficult to get hold of at the time, but not long afterwards, the brand reissued the design due to popular demand. And who can blame them? The 'Kate Effect' is still so prominent when it comes to royal fashion amongst shoppers.