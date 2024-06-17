Princess Charlotte wore granny Diana's outfit at Trooping the Colour - did you notice?

On Saturday, the royal family were out in force to celebrate the King's birthday parade, AKA Trooping the Colour. It was even more special than normal as it marked the Princess of Wales' first public appearance since her health diagnosis was revealed. Alongside her children, Kate looked radiant, rocking an upcycled Jenny Packham dress she had worn before. With its white and navy colouring, it had a distinctive nautical vibe.

Right beside her, her beautiful daughter, Princess Charlotte, also wore a nautical dress which totally complemented her mother's look. Her frock was designed in classic navy blue featuring a striking white trim, and had a traditional sailor collar, adding a timeless touch to her look. Her hair was styled neatly, adorned with a charming white bow that perfectly matched her ensemble. So cute!

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte and mother Kate wore nautical styles on the big day

We realised that the dress looked so familiar. And the custom style may have been based on Charlotte's late grandmother's dress that she wore back in 1981.

© Getty Diana wearing a nautical dress alongside the then Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in 1981

King Charles' former wife looked stunning in a very similar dress after the Privy Council sanctioned her and Charles' wedding.

The pair posed with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in this rarely seen snap, and we think you will agree, this dress is very similar to Charlotte's - it has the same cut and statement ribbon, only Diana's was red, not blue.

This isn't the first time Diana's favourite fashion style has cropped up in Charlotte's wardrobe. Back in May, when the young royal celebrated her 9th birthday with a portrait, she wore a burgundy cardigan by Cyrillus, over a floral shirt and a navy knitted top, which she paired with a trendy and cute denim skirt, also by the brand. When we first clocked the snap, we couldn't help but notice that the blouse Charlotte was wearing underneath her jumper had a pie crust edge, made seriously famous by her late grandmother.