Princess Kate's most iconic (and romantic) floral dress moment revealed

When the sun shines, our wardrobes do a swift 180. We put away those jumpers and jeans, and reach for our summer dresses! And what's the best-fail safe, summer dress style? The floral of course!

WATCH: Princess Kate's Fashion Moments

No one rocks a blooming gorgeous dress like the Princess of Wales. The wife of Prince William is known for her elite style and she wears fancy frocks like no one else. We've delved into some of our archives and we have to say, one of her best floral dress moments - which was also super romantic - was back in 2019.

© Getty Kate looked stunning in her floral frock by Emilia Wickstead in 2019

The beautiful mother-of-three was the epitome of glam style at the opening of a garden for children at RHS Garden Wisley. The Princess looked as stunning as ever in a midi-length, baby blue dress, which was emblazoned with pink florals. Her frock was by one of the royal's best-loved designers, Emilia Wickstead, and was priced at £1,635.00 at the time.

© Getty The design really has a romantic feel to it

Accessorising to perfection, Kate added chic wedges and gold earrings from Accessorize. With her hair worn loose and flowing and fresh skin with minimal makeup on show, she looked super glowing.

© Getty We love the soft floral print and pretty pastel fabric

Floral dresses have a romantic connection to them; after all, we all know that saying it with flowers is a way to anyone's heart. This soft pastel look is ideal for the summer months as the blushing tones are soft and cooling, as well as eye-catching.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, designer Emilia said of the royal: "Kate is a great brand ambassador for British designers, and it’s such an honour and privilege to think she would like to wear your clothing."

The New Zealand native also had a key piece of fashion advice which we know the Princess follows. "I believe in shopping for investment pieces that are fashion-forward but have a classic element. I really think that's the ideal balance and what defines a really chic personal style."