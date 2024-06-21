Princess Charlotte debuts new trendy jewellery she's never worn before

On Friday, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, shared a delightful, animated picture with royal fans on social media.

Kate captioned the shot, which showed William and their three children jumping in the air and holding hands, taken by Kate last month in Norfolk: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! C x"

© The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk

The children all looked so happy and excited, dressed in lovely casual but smart clothes. Princess Charlotte, nine, looked like a carbon copy of her mother, rocking a Breton striped top, just like Kate, who loves the navy striped look.

But did you spot the young royal's jewellery? Charlotte was sporting a pretty little anklet, something she has never been seen wearing publicly before. How cute?

It's all about the anklet

Ankle jewellery is synonymous with the summer months when one wears sandals and wants to pep up their look; it's such a sweet, relaxed way to add interest to an outfit!

They are also extremely trendy too. Libby Page, who is market director at NET-A-PORTER, previously said of the style: "For me, anklets are the perfect anti-accessory. For somebody who doesn’t like to over-accessorize, this delicate finishing touch feels very chic, personal and elevated."

Charlotte's mother Kate has actually sported an ankle before too - well, sort of!

Kate in Belize in 2022, wearing an anklet

Back in 2022, the mother-of-three looked radiant in Belize as part of her and Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, a tiered midi-skirt and a ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure by Tory Burch. She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, looking like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit. She teamed the getup with a pair of Stella McCartney 'Hestia' espadrille shoes that had a gold, removable anklet included as part of the design that was detachable. fun!