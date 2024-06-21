Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte debuts new trendy jewellery she's NEVER worn before
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Charlotte debuts new trendy jewellery she's never worn before

The Princess of Wales' daughter looks beautiful in new pictures

Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. © Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Friday, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, shared a delightful, animated picture with royal fans on social media.

WATCH: The Little Ways Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mum

Kate captioned the shot, which showed William and their three children jumping in the air and holding hands, taken by Kate last month in Norfolk: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! C x"

Prince William jumping with George, Charlotte and Louis on Norfolk beach© The Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk

The children all looked so happy and excited, dressed in lovely casual but smart clothes. Princess Charlotte, nine, looked like a carbon copy of her mother, rocking a Breton striped top, just like Kate, who loves the navy striped look.

But did you spot the young royal's jewellery? Charlotte was sporting a pretty little anklet, something she has never been seen wearing publicly before. How cute?

It's all about the anklet

Ankle jewellery is synonymous with the summer months when one wears sandals and wants to pep up their look; it's such a sweet, relaxed way to add interest to an outfit!

They are also extremely trendy too. Libby Page, who is market director at NET-A-PORTER, previously said of the style: "For me, anklets are the perfect anti-accessory. For somebody who doesn’t like to over-accessorize, this delicate finishing touch feels very chic, personal and elevated."

Charlotte's mother Kate has actually sported an ankle before too - well, sort of!

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the Beach after a Garifuna Festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022 in Hopkins, Belize.
Kate in Belize in 2022, wearing an anklet

Back in 2022, the mother-of-three looked radiant in Belize as part of her and Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, a tiered midi-skirt and a ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure by Tory Burch. She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, looking like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit. She teamed the getup with a pair of Stella McCartney 'Hestia' espadrille shoes that had a gold, removable anklet included as part of the design that was detachable. fun!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more