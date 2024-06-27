Duchess Sophie looks radiant in floaty dress and £1k Bob Marley necklace

The Duchess of Edinburgh has elevated her summer style – and her latest outing was no exception. Prince Edward's wife looked glowing in a gorgeous floral dress and sentimental necklace when she attended the Groundswell Agricultural Festival Show at Lannock Manor Farm on Thursday.

Rocking a bright red frock teamed with a chic beige blazer, Duchess Sophie looked glorious as she posed in a wildflower field at the event. The royal mother-of-two, who was in attendance as part of her capacity as Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), completed her look with a pair of cream espadrilles

Sophie, 59, pinned her blonde hair up in a classic updo and enhanced her features with a matte base, rosy blusher and a fluttering of mascara.

As for her accessories, the Duchess donned small gold hoop earrings and a sentimental love tribute necklace, which retails for £1,085. The chain, which she first debuted in 2022, hails from Cassandra Goat and is inspired by a quote from Bob Marley.

© Getty Duchess Sophie attended the Groundswell Agricultural Festival Show at Lannock Manor Farm on Wednesday

The words "love the life you live, live the life you love" are hand-engraved on the pendant. Duchess Sophie first donned the sentimental style during her royal tour of St Lucia back in 2022.

The 9ct yellow gold necklace went perfectly with her midi tea dress made from recycled fabrics from her go-to brand ME+EM at the time.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh's necklace from Cassandra Goat is inspired by a quote from Bob Marley

Sophie works as Honorary President of LEAF, which aims to support sustainable food production and engage young people with where our food comes from.

In this capacity, she visits agricultural shows across the country as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) – the representative body for the UK's many agricultural, horticultural, equine and countryside events.

© Getty Duchess Sophie looked gloriously summery as she posed in a wildflower field at the event

Duchess Sophie's summer style

We absolutely loved Sophie's last summery outing, which saw her rock a bold periwinkle-hued dress and a matching headband. Sophie looked ravishing in her eye-catching attire as she delighted guests at the Royal Windsor Cup Final.

© Getty She first debuted the necklace, which retails for £1,085, in 2022

The dress boasted a thin fabric belt cinching her in at the waist and a 50s-inspired, A-line hemline for a classic feel.

Flashback to Royal Ascot last week, and Duchess Sophie once again delivered a style masterclass in appropriate dressing.

© Getty Sophie works as Honorary President of LEAF, which aims to support sustainable food production

She donned a smart Suzannah London design boasting a full-length skirt and all-over wildflower motifs, topped off with a baby pink, wide-brimmed hat. Beige suede slingbacks with lawn-friendly heels tied the smart attire together.

© Getty The royal mum once again delivered a masterclass in summer style

Earlier in the week, Duchess Sophie rocked a white dress – once again from Suzannah London – which featured a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and an ankle-grazing skirt, as well as pretty floral appliqué detailing.

The bridal white attire, complete with a smart hat, came on the day of her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward and was no doubt a subtle nod to the special milestone.