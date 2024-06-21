Duchess Sophie proves she's just like us with relatable fashion mishap

Duchess Sophie has always been one of the most relatable royals, speaking openly on her experience of menopause and even holding a normal job in PR before marrying Prince Edward, and this week the Duchess of Edinburgh proved once again that at heart, she's very normal.

This week saw Sophie and Prince Edward celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, sharing a loved-up photo to mark the day, and the Duchess had a minor fashion mishap in the photo.

The snap saw Prince Edward and Sophie smiling as they sat on a series of steps, surrounded by flowers. The royal couple looked perfectly coordinated in green and beige clothes, but Sophie suffered something of a fashion mishap when it came to her shoes.

© Chris Jelf Edward and Sophie gazed into each other's eyes in a second portrait

The 56-year-old certainly looked loved in a striped top, green flared trousers and a loose-fitting jacket, but her stylish suede boots had a noticeable scuff on the toe – whoops!

Her nude lace-up boots were otherwise a lovely choice, working perfectly with her casual ensemble.

She added a duo of string bracelets to her wrists, and wore her hair in her trademark swept-up style.

Duchess Sophie's evolving style

During the Princess of Wales' absence from public engagements, Duchess Sophie has been stepping up her game in the style stakes, wearing a series of gorgeous dresses last weekend, including a pink and white floaty floral number for the Order of the Garter ceremony, and a sunshine yellow dress for the Trooping the Colour.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked loved in lemon

On her wedding anniversary, the Duchess channelled bridal elegance with her look, wearing a white floral lace dress paired with a showstopping wide-brimmed hat to attend Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot, while day three of the equestrian event saw Sophie wear a wildflower-inspired silk gown and pink hat as she took in the action with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh talk with each other as they attend day three of Royal Ascot 2024

The royal looks equally gorgeous dressed down, though, as she proved last weekend when she supported her 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor, during a carriage riding event.

© Shutterstock Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie looked serious chatting

For the outdoorsy day, Duchess Sophie cast aside her formal royal wardrobe in favour of an ultra-casual wooly grey jumper and blue denim skinny jeans, perfect for a day spent in the fields, which saw her advising her firstborn child in a cute mother-daughter moment.