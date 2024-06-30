Lady Kitty Spencer finally reveals baby daughter's name as she shares ultra-rare photo

Lady Kitty Spencer has finally unveiled her daughter's sweet moniker in a touching update.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kitty, 33, uploaded an adorable black-and-white image taken by photographer Susheel Schroeder which showed her sweetly kissing her tiny daughter on the cheek. For the touching photoshoot, the model looked chic dressed in a smart lace top and high-waisted jeans.

Her little girl, meanwhile, looked so precious as she posed in a cotton dress adorned with miniature bees.

Sharing her daughter's name with the world, Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin captioned her post: "Athena watching the world go by" followed by a white heart emoji.

© Instagram / @elizavspencer Lady Kitty shares a daughter with her husband Michael Lewis

Kitty's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo. Gushing over her little daughter's name, one follower wrote: "Such a beautiful name!," while a second chimed in: "What a gorgeous name" and a third added: "Gorgeous photo of you both."

Lady Kitty's journey to motherhood

Lady Kitty announced she and her husband Michael Lewis had welcomed their first child in March on Mother's Day, as she shared a beautiful montage of her walking on a beach holding her little one.

She wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Kitty had previously hinted at her wish to start a family of her own during a candid interview with Town & Country magazine, but she emphasised her desire to keep that part of her life out of the spotlight.

© Instagram The doting mother announced the birth of her little girl on Mother's Day

"It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion," she said.

"I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

The model, who is the daughter of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Aitken, married millionaire businessman Michael in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in July 2021.

On her big day, the bride wore multiple gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she is a brand ambassador.

Lady Kitty's family life

As well as twin sisters Amelia and Eliza, Lady Kitty also has a younger brother, Louis Spencer, who is the heir apparent to the Spencer Earldom.

© Getty Images Lady Kitty with her sisters, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza

Author and podcast host Charles also has two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud – the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer, in addition to a daughter called Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer whom he shares with his third wife, Karen Gordon.