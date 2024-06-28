Lady Kitty Spencer's sequin pencil skirt is giving Hollywood icon

On Thursday evening, the stunning Lady Kitty Spencer shared a fabulous image of herself on her widely followed Instagram account and we are obsessed with the outfit!

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer for HFM

The mother-of-one wore a beautiful cream pencil skirt which featured a mix of lace and sequins. She teamed it with a simple yet totally chic linen shirt and heels, all from high end brand Brunello Cucinelli. She wore her hair in a half-up, half down style and her makeup was totally flawless.

The blonde beauty, who is also a model represented by top agency Storm, is the niece of the late Princess Diana and many have compared the two, saying there is a definite resemblance in appearance and style.

© Getty Princess Diana was Lady Kitty's aunt

Kitty was just six when her aunt passed away. She previously told Hello Fashion: "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”

© Getty Images Kitty is one stylish fashion queen

Speaking about her take on the wonderful world of fashion, the wife of Michael Lewis said. “I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."

Lady Kitty who got married in 2021, has a whole list of favourite designers, and has had a long term partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, and has also modelled for jewellery brand Bulgari. When it comes to her own wardrobe, she has plenty of faves. "I love McQueen, Temperley, Erdem, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry. Anything that’s fun but feminine. And then the international ones I tend to wear are Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.”