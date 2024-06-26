Lady Kitty Spencer's engagement ring is the biggest diamond we've ever seen

On Wednesday evening, the stunning Lady Kitty Spencer shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with fans on Instagram, ahead of an evening out in France. In one of the pictures, the blonde model was seen holding a clutch bag, and her wedding and engagement rings were visible. We can safely say that the mother-of-one's engagement ring is one of the most dazzling diamonds we've ever encountered.

We think you will agree - the diamond is huge in size and the crimson jewels surrounding the centre are nothing short of stunning. The ring is unique in design and is a true statement piece. The Dolce & Gabbana model married Michael Lewis in 2021.

© Instagram/@kitty.spencer Lady Kitty Spencer shared her engagement ring close-up on Instagram

The niece of the late Princess Diana has incredible taste in fashion - and has worked with high end jewellery brand Bulgari over the years, so clearly knows the value of incredible gems.

Speaking of Diana; one of her most iconic rings - aside from her engagement ring which is now owned by the Princess of Wales - is her aquamarine cocktail ring that her son, Prince Harry, gifted to his wife the Duchess of Sussex, for their wedding in 2018.

© Getty Princess Diana wearing her aquamarine cocktail ring in 1997

King Charles' former wife was first photographed wearing the exquisite creation at the preview reception for the Christie's Auction of her dresses in London back in 1997. She wore it again when she visited Sydney in the same year. The ring is an emerald cut aquamarine surrounded by small solitaire diamonds and set in 24 carat yellow gold. It was created by Asprey and is one of her most special pieces of jewellery.

Diana left much of her jewellery collection to her sons' future wives. Her wishes for her jewellery were recorded in a letter, which read: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."