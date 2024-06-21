Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophie Winkleman just had the ULTIMATE Princess Diana moment at Royal Ascot
Lady Frederick Windsor wowed in her Catherine Walker dress

Sophie Winkleman same dress as Princess Diana at Ascot 2024© Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The sun came out on Friday at Royal Ascot and we adored seeing all the expertly dressed guests. At the top of our daily best-dressed list has to be Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.

WATCH: Royals at Ascot 2024

The stunning raven-haired royal stole the show in her electric blue Catherine Walker dress which was crafted with a striking, contrasting white lapel. The sharply tailored wool crepe design is known as the 'Butterfly' on the brand's website and is available on a made-to-order service.

Sophie Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor attend day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England© Getty
Sophie in her Catherine Walker dress at Royal Ascot

Keeping the look super statement-like, the sister of Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia added a bombastic feather-trimmed hat, and a gorgeous white handbag from Aspinal London.

The dress itself really reminded us of the wonderful, iconic blue outfit the late Princess Diana wore in 1981. Then known as Lady Diana Spencer, she had just been introduced to the world alongside fiancé Prince Charles and the blonde royal wore a blue top and skirt combo, and added a white shirt with a bow, as she posed in front of the Buckingham Palace backdrop to celebrate her engagement to the future king.

Lady Diana Spencer With Prince Charles In The Gardens Of Buckingham Palace On The Day They Announced Their Engagement. © Getty
Princess Diana wore a similar style back in 1981

It's one of her most iconic looks - and amazingly, she picked up the entire getup from famous London department store, Harrods! Sophie's look is so similar and what's more, it's poignant that it is by Catherine Walker. Catherine was widely regarded as Diana's favourite designer and she wore the label consistently for many years.

Diana, The Princess Of Wales Visits Washington, Usa.Anti-Landmines Speech At The Red Cross Headquarters wearing purple blazer and pearls© Getty
Diana wore Catherine Walker designs throughout her life

The designer herself previously told HELLO!: "We saw our job as giving Diana the tools of her trade. As the relationship developed, we took the combination of her job and our support very seriously. Diana was always very polite, very courteous and very appreciative. She was never late for an appointment, which for a busy person shows respect, and whenever she wore a dress that was admired she’d thank us."

