Duchess Sophie's stunning pink outfit has a secret hidden detail we bet you missed

On Wednesday, King Charles and some other members of the royal family were at the Thistle Service, during Royal Week in Scotland. Amongst them was the lovely Duchess Sophie, who looked beautiful, alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie looks radiant in the most vibrant It-girl dress

The mother-of-two wore a stunning pink dress that had a draped neckline and body-skimming cut and she added a gorgeous pair of nude high heels. But did you see her hat? The 59-year-old donned a huge, wide brimmed hat and as she looked up, we spotted that it featured a pretty floral print.

© ANDREW MILLIGAN Sophie's hat had a hidden floral detail

The floral print hat is by Emilia Wickstead and matches a dress that the blonde royal wore at the Royal Ascot back in 2019. We love how it's the same pattern! The blooming lovely bespoke creation was pale pink and emblazoned with a burst of floral bouquets. Florals are so timeless so Sophie has been seen to rewear the style since - and the hat too of course!

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Sophie at Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019

This floral style by fashion designer Emilia is also loved by the Princess of Wales, who famously wore the same print back in 2019 when she visited RHS Wisley in Surrey with Mary Berry.

The mum-of-three donned a pale blue version of Sophie's dress, but in a shirt dress form for the garden festival.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress alongside Mary Berry in 2019

HELLO! previously spoke with the Australian designer who mused on the effect royals wearing her items have had on her business.

She said: "Princess Kate is a great brand ambassador for British designers, and it’s such an honour and privilege to think she would like to wear your clothing."

Speaking about what gets her going when creating royally-loved frocks, the designer explained: "The inspiration for the brand is definitely old-world couture. As for design, I gravitate to traditional styles but mix it with an element of surprise. Whether it's a big sash bow in the back or an unexpected fabric, it all needs to work together."