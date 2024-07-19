Princess Anne is a down-to-earth royal in sweatshirt and jeans in unearthed photo

Princess Anne has always been admired and respected for her strong work ethic, but the Princess Royal is also adored for balancing this with her candid nature.

This is certainly clear from her styling choices. The 73-year-old, who lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, always dresses impeccably smartly when conducting formal official duties. However, Anne certainly knows how to nail more relaxed attire.

In one unearthed photo of Princess Anne, the mother-of-two looks like a true down-to-earth royal as she sported a Gatcombe Park official sweatshirt with jeans.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Princess Anne The Gatcombe Horse Trials, Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire, Britain - 04 Aug 2006

The snap was taken in 2006 when the royal was attending the horse trials which were being held on their Gloucestershire estate.

Anne finished off the off-duty ensemble with a green baseball cap, sunglasses and some khaki combat-style trousers, proving she never puts a foot wrong whether dressing formally or casually.

Princess Anne has often been photographed attending family days out such as horse shows – where she watched on with pride as her Olympic medal-winning daughter Zara would take part – and other sporting events and fun days they have held on the family's estate over the years.

And it's clear that spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and her beloved animals including her horses and dogs brings Anne tremendous joy.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne is a lover of the great outdoors

Princess Anne's ongoing recovery

More recently, however, the Princess Royal has been taking things easy after suffering a concussion following an incident that occurred on the estate.

HELLO! understands that Anne was out walking around Gatcombe when the incident took place and resulted in the Princess Royal sustaining minor injuries to her head and a concussion.

While the exact cause of her injuries has not been confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

© Getty Princess Anne left hospital a week ago and has been recuperating at her Gatcombe home

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital but in the end, she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

Anne was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for five days but has since returned to Gatcombe Park and is being looked after by her husband and family.

© Getty Anne is making a phased return to her duties

In good news, Princess Anne paid a visit to 4 Military Intelligence Battalion at Bulford Barracks, Salisbury, Wiltshire on Wednesday, proving that she is beginning to feel a little more herself.

But there's no rush for Anne, as it's understood she is making a phased return to public duties.

WATCH: Princess Anne makes first engagement since injury

During her engagement last week, RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, revealed that the Princess, who had a bruise under her left eye, had gotten out of the car at the start of the engagement and immediately admitted: "I can't remember a single thing about it."