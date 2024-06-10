Princess Anne's statement flares are a new look for the 73-year-old royal

Princess Anne has been trying out a few new looks in recent weeks, switching up her style by adding white flares and blue denim jeans to her wardrobe, and Sunday saw the royal dabble in another new sartorial choice.

The Princess Royal attended the Bramham International Horse Trials in West Yorkshire, and despite being well into June, Princess Anne opted to wear a cosy-looking ensemble of a polo neck, a shirt, a coat and a scarf – but it wasn't her multiple layers that caught the attention of onlookers – it was her statement trousers.

The 73-year-old donned a striking pair of brown and black check flared trousers, proving the wide-legged look is a hit, as it's the third time she's deviated from her usual slim-fit trousers in the last seven days.

Princess Anne's check trousers were neatly pressed along the front, accentuating the flared design, with the legs so long we couldn't quite catch a glimpse of her footwear. Given that she was traversing fields, we suspect the royal was wearing sensible shoes!

Princess Anne's accessories

As well as her silky scarf, Princess Anne added an occasion-appropriate brooch, pinning a gold horse to her lapel. She also pinned a purple charity ribbon with a dove onto her coat.

In her ears, Princess Anne wore her trademark simple stud earrings, keeping her jewellery lowkey.

Princess Anne's changing style



Flared trousers are a recent addition to Princess Anne's wardrobe. The 73-year-old is known for her love of slim-fit, cigarette-style trousers and colour-coordinated two-pieces, so her recent foray into flares hasn't gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed fashion lovers.

Her checked trousers are fairly smart, but her recent wearing of flared blue jeans with trainers was among the most casual looks we've seen the Princess Royal try out, with her love of outdoor pursuits seemingly influencing her recent ensembles.

One thing that remains consistent is Princess Anne's decision to always wrap up warm. Her multiple layers at the weekend echoed her choice to wear two scarves during a recent engagement in Northern Ireland – nobody likes to be chilly at work, after all!