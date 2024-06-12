Princess Anne is pure sunshine in outfit borrowed from her 90s wardrobe

Princess Anne has been experimenting with her style recently, donning white flares and jazzy check trousers for two recent engagements, but a trip to the Forest of Dean saw the Princess Royal return to a statement look she has worn many times over the years.
The 73-year-old was attending the opening of a community hospital in the area, and opted for a summer-ready ensemble of a jaunty yellow jacket, paired with a ditzy floral print dress.
Princess Anne added a chunky gold chain necklace and dangly earrings, as well as navy blue gloves, to keep off the chill given that it's rather cold, despite being mid-June.
Eagle-eyed Anne watchers might remember that the royal wore the exact same outfit in July 2021, right down to the brooch pinned to her lapel. She wore it again during in September 2021, during an engagement with her sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie.
Princess Anne in yellow
It's no surprise The Princess Royal decided to repeat the outfit - she is known to love yellow, and has been wearing the shade frequently since she was a young woman.
A dedicated outfit repeater, one of Princess Anne's most often worn outfits is a fitted mustard coat with a navy trim that she has worn to everything from weddings to country shows to Royal Ascot to church services.
Read on to see Princess Anne's best yellow fashion moments...