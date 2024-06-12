Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is pure sunshine in outfit borrowed from her 90s wardrobe
Princess Anne is pure sunshine in outfit borrowed from her 90s wardrobe

The Princess Royal looked ready for summer on her latest engagement

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
7 minutes ago
Princess Anne has been experimenting with her style recently, donning white flares and jazzy check trousers for two recent engagements, but a trip to the Forest of Dean saw the Princess Royal return to a statement look she has worn many times over the years.

The 73-year-old was attending the opening of a community hospital in the area, and opted for a summer-ready ensemble of a jaunty yellow jacket, paired with a ditzy floral print dress.

Princess Anne added a chunky gold chain necklace and dangly earrings, as well as navy blue gloves, to keep off the chill given that it's rather cold, despite being mid-June.

Eagle-eyed Anne watchers might remember that the royal wore the exact same outfit in July 2021, right down to the brooch pinned to her lapel. She wore it again during in September 2021, during an engagement with her sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie.

Princess Anne with Duchess Sophie using an umbrella© Getty
Princess Anne loves this outfit

Princess Anne in yellow

It's no surprise The Princess Royal decided to repeat the outfit - she is known to love yellow, and has been wearing the shade frequently since she was a young woman.

A dedicated outfit repeater, one of Princess Anne's most often worn outfits is a fitted mustard coat with a navy trim that she has worn to everything from weddings to country shows to Royal Ascot to church services.

Read on to see Princess Anne's best yellow fashion moments...

1/6

British Royal Anne, Princess Royal, wearing a yellow suit and carrying a bouquet of flowers during a visit to Moscow State University in Moscow,© Getty

Statement yellow

A 1990 visit to Moscow saw Princess Anne wear this waist-accentuating yellow jacket, complete with dramatic shoulder pads. She paired it with a matching skirt and white heels, plus a pearl choker.

2/6

Princess Anne and King Charles on the balcony at the white house© Getty

American royalty

A visit to the White House in 1970 saw Princess Anne wear a voluminous yellow mini-dress, adding white gloves and a matching handbag as US President Nixon gave her and King Charles a tour.

3/6

Princess Anne in a yellow jacket and green hat© Getty

Peacock-inspired

Princess Anne added a touch of peacock to her yellow outfit in 2013, adding a feathered hat and collar to her yellow jacket for a trip to the races.

4/6

Princess Anne in a yellow zip up jumper© Getty

Casual yellow

Proving that yellow isn't just for formal occasions, Princess Anne wore a laidback yellow jumper atop a yellow shirt for a day at the horse trials in Stroud in 2006.

5/6

Princess Anne At Royal Ascot With Her Friend, Andrew Parker-bowles© Getty

Checkmate

A young Anne wore a yellow check blazer for a 1998 day out with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, adding a charming yellow hat to the outfit.

6/6

Princess Anne in a yellow princess ball gown © Getty

Disney-inspired

Princess Anne resembled Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this silky yellow dress, which she wore in 1992 to The Worcestershire Young Farmers' Golden Jubilee Ball – we bet she turned a few heads!


